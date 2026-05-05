Alleged Organizer of Street Takeovers Faces Gun, Drugs, Endangerment Charges

Seeking social media attention, suspect gives himself away, could face decades in prison.

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The “Pink Panther” film series focuses on an inept detective. Ironically, the titular panther was also a key clue that allowed the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) to find and arrest one of the alleged ringleaders of a recent coordinated night of street takeovers.

Milwaukee police say they cracked the case of who the key organizer of the April 25-26 takeovers was by finding media the alleged ringleader largely created himself — across Instagram, YouTube and a series of viral videos.

Ricky Alcantara-Hernandez, 22, now faces three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one felony count of possessing a machine gun, according to a criminal complaint filed May 2. A second set of charges — four machine gun possession charges and one intent to distribute THC in excess of 10,000 grams (more than 20 pounds) — was filed the same day with a September 2024 offense date. Each of the reckless endangerment charges comes with up to 12 years in prison. Each of the machine gun charges includes up to six years in prison.

MPD officials discussed the incidents with the Common Council’s Public Safety & Health Committee last week but stopped short of naming Alcantara-Hernandez, instead referring to him by his Instagram handle, “srt.rick414,” and as the “primary organizer.”

Investigators tied Alcantara-Hernandez to the late-night April 25-26 takeovers through his distinctive vehicle and his prolific social media presence. Videos from multiple intersections showed a white Dodge Charger wrapped with a “Pink Panther” graphic and labeled “SRT.RICK414” drifting close to crowds of onlookers. The same vehicle — with matching vanity plates — is registered to a company listing Alcantara-Hernandez as an executive.

Police say his Instagram account featured both the car and years of takeover footage — including clips from the charged night — and even included a post the next day asking followers to send him “good videos” of his driving.

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Authorities allege Alcantara-Hernandez was among a small core group — roughly five or six drivers — who moved across the city, drawing crowds that sometimes reached into the hundreds. The complaint details takeovers on the far Northwest Side, in Bay View and beyond, with participants quickly relocating from intersection to intersection to evade police.

Takeovers, which have surged since 2023, involve pedestrians forming a ring around an intersection while drivers perform tight circles, burnouts and drifting maneuvers — often within inches of spectators. The late April events included fireworks, bonfires and reported gunfire, underscoring what police describe as an increasingly volatile scene.

In one video cited by investigators, a passenger in Alcantara-Hernandez’s car appears to hold what looks like an AR-style firearm or a video camera out the window while the vehicle drifts through a crowd.

The case expanded beyond reckless driving when police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s South Milwaukee apartment April 29. Officers recovered nine cellphones, camera equipment, key-programming tools often used in car thefts and multiple firearms — including fully automatic weapons. Prosecutors say Alcantara-Hernandez’s fingerprints were found on at least one of the machine guns recovered, though the gun was found in his brother’s room.

Alcantara-Hernandez was arrested shortly after leaving the residence, allegedly with two phones, Meta smart glasses seen in takeover videos and a loaded handgun.

The smart glasses can be used to record videos. Other camera equipment was recovered from Alcantara-Hernandez’s residence.

Social media clout-chasing is an integral part of the street takeovers. At least one participant in the weekend takeovers can be seen displaying a plaque sent by YouTube to account holders who accumulate more than 100,000 followers. Srt.rick414 also posted vanity photos on Instagram with “50K” balloons above his car to celebrate accumulating 50,000 followers.

The latest charges follow what MPD officials previously described as a coordinated series of takeovers that generated roughly 10% of all calls for service during a four-hour stretch. Speaking to the Public Safety & Health Committee, officials said the arrest is likely the first step in a broader enforcement push against street takeovers.

“We have robust plans to make mass arrests of these individuals,” Inspector Sheronda Grant told council members, signaling a shift toward more aggressive tactics in the coming weeks.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said in a statement the department is committed to pursuing participants even after events disperse. “If you participate, plan or spectate these events for enjoyment, you are endangering the safety of others,” he said.

The Common Council adopted an ordinance last year that makes it a fineable offense to spectate at a street takeover — a tool officials hope will help deter crowds that fuel the events.

Alcantara-Hernandez is currently free on $40,000 bail, $25,000 for the April offenses and $15,000 for the 2024 alleged offenses. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.

The issue has not been limited exclusively to the city of Milwaukee. In addition to MPD’s arrests, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Illinois resident Allen Mendoza, 20, who was stopped and arrested Sunday morning after leading Glendale police on a high-speed chase. Mendoza said he was at a takeover event only as a spectator.