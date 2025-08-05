41Fork Hospitality Starting ‘New Chapter’

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

41Fork Hospitality will transition out of ownership at Vault and River Center Market this month, signaling a broader shift as the company expands its focus on event-driven spaces.

On Monday, 41Fork announced plans to conclude operations at Vault, a cocktail lounge and seafood bar, along with fast-casual concepts Knockbox Coffee, Toro Tacos & Bowls and On Rye—all of which operate within the Associated Bank River Center.

The company, formerly F Street Hospitality, launched its food and beverage concepts in 2023 as part of a push to activate underutilized space and drive traffic to the downtown office building, 111 E. Kilbourn Ave.

“These spaces were created with heart, creativity, and a deep love for Milwaukee,” said founder Kaelyn Cervero in a statement. “While this decision wasn’t easy, it allows us to focus our energy and resources on what’s ahead, and what’s ahead is incredibly exciting.”

Cervero outlined plans for two flagship venues: Pearl and Cade, which opened in the Historic Third Ward in June, and Brixton’s Turn, set to launch next spring in the Harbor District.

The Third Ward space houses two distinct venues within one building at 219 N. Milwaukee St., hosting weddings, corporate events, social gatherings and more. It replaces Plant No. 4 and the Bianco Room, which closed abruptly in March.

41Fork’s beverage arm, NEAT, serves as the exclusive in-house partner while also offering off-site event services and mobile bar experiences. It eventually plans to revive a selection of Vault’s signature cocktails in future menus, according to a news release.

In addition to private events, Pearl and Cade plans to host public-facing experiences, such as an upcoming series of wine and bourbon pairing dinners set to take place this fall.

Further south, Brixton’s Turn would convert a former Pfister & Vogel carriage house at 339 E. Stewart St. into an event venue and headquarters for Noble Catering & Events.

Knockbox Coffee, Toro Tacos & Bowls and On Rye will close Aug. 15. Vault’s final day of operation will be Aug. 30.

As 41Fork departs, Saint Kate The Arts Hotel is poised to take over the restaurants as exclusive food and beverage operator at the River Center. The company aims for a seamless transition and has no plans for major changes, a representative previously told Urban Milwaukee.

In the weeks leading up to the transition, Vault and River Center Market will host a series of specials and activations, culminating in a farewell celebration at Vault on Aug. 15. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

41Fork is also exploring the possibility of reviving its current concepts as pop-ups or special event collaborations, “reimagining their spirit in new formats and locations.”

“We’re endlessly grateful to our guests, team members, and community partners who made River Center Market and Vault such special places,” Cervero said. “This isn’t the end, it’s a transformation. We’re honored to continue raising the bar for hospitality in Milwaukee.”

