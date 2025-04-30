Former Pfister & Vogel Stable Becoming Event Venue

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

From “neigh” to “I do.”

A new event venue will fill a former Pfister & Vogel carriage house in Bay View.

Noble Catering & Events is moving forward on its plans to redevelop the 108-year-old complex at the border of the Harbor District and Bay View neighborhoods. It hopes to open the venue in early 2026.

The new venue will be called “Brixton’s Turn,” and will house up to 400 guests in a 6,000-square-foot, one-story portion, while a two-story, 10,000-square-foot eastern portion would include a kitchen, design center, warehouse and administrative offices. The garage and stable doors will remain.

“Brixton’s Turn has been a dream long in the making,” said Noble Catering and 41Fork Hospitality owner Kaelyn Cervero in a statement. “We’re beyond excited to join the vibrant Harbor District community and open a space where history, creativity, and connection come together. This project is deeply personal, and we can’t wait to welcome celebrations of all kinds to this incredible space.”

The property, 339-347 E. Stewart St., was purchased for $1.07 million by an affiliate of Scott Lurie‘s F Street Group earlier in April. 41Fork was formerly part of F Street and known as F Street Hospitality. The purchase also includes the neighboring parking lot, 329 E. Stewart St., that Brixton’s will use.

The Board of Zoning Appeals granted an appeal to use the property as an assembly hall at its April 3 meeting. A December 2024 filing estimated that a $2 million investment would be made in the property. The Department of Public Works is requiring additional off-street parking to be used when more than 100 guests attend an event.

Cervero told the zoning board the reason she chose the property was its column-free interior to accommodate events and the ability to house offices and other uses on-site.

The zoning variance was backed by Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic.

“This expansion allows us to be even more agile and client-focused,” said Noble Catering Executive Director Dan Roche. “Our new hub will give us the infrastructure to bring even bolder ideas to life, execute flawlessly at scale, and deliver the fresh, fearless catering experiences that set Noble apart.”

Noble currently offers catering at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, the Milwaukee Public Museum, Vault and First and Bowl. 41Fork operates multiple restaurants in the Associated Bank River Center. Its offices are currently Downtown.

It is already accepting reservations for the new space.

“With our new kitchen and creative spaces, we’re setting the stage to take our culinary storytelling even further,” said 41Fork food and beverage director Adam Miller. “We’re excited to craft menus that feel deeply personal to each event—celebrating bold flavors, Wisconsin’s incredible ingredients, and unforgettable moments at every turn.”

Dan Beyer Architects is leading the design of the development. The complex, according to a Wisconsin Historical Society report, was originally designed by Herman Esser.

According to occupancy permit records, the building was most recently home to The Merchandisers, Inc., a point of purchase display company. Finn Pattern is also listed as a prior tenant by the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The historically industrial area has seen an evolving series of uses in recent years. Santino’s Little Italy is located kitty-corner from the proposed venue.

Photos

Renderings

