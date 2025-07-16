New Operator For River Center Restaurants

Downtown hotel to take over River Center Market businesses, seafood bar.

Saint Kate The Arts Hotel will become the exclusive food and beverage operator at the Associated Bank River Center this September, adding four new dining concepts to its portfolio.

That includes Toro Tacos & Bowls, On Rye and Knockbox Coffee — which make up the River Center Market — and Vault, a second-level lounge serving seafood and cocktails.

The hospitality management company 41Fork led the 2023 development and launch of the food and beverage businesses, aiming to drive traffic to the downtown office building, 111 E. Kilbourn Ave.

Guests shouldn’t expect any major changes following the transition, according to a joint statement from River Center and Saint Kate.

“Operations are expected to continue much as they are today, backed by Saint Kate’s proven track record in providing unique culinary experiences and exceptional service,” the companies shared.

Located on the building’s ground floor, the fast-casual Toro Tacos & Bowls specializes in Latin-Asian fusion, featuring proteins such as Korean beef and hoisin pork belly paired with mix-ins like kimchi, gochujang cauliflower and cilantro lime crema. Meals are available as tacos, nachos or bowls served over rice or ramen noodles.

On Rye, also part of the River Center Market, is a quick-service deli offering sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups and a selection of hot dogs including Chicago-style and reuben dogs.

The adjacent Knockbox Coffee serves Stone Creek Coffee and espresso drinks, along with teas, smoothies, pastries, breakfast sandwiches and a wide variety of both sweet and savory snacks.

Vault occupies a second-level space in the building, its terrace bar overlooking the Milwaukee River. The menu includes elevated bar snacks like quicos, or seasoned toasted corn nuts, and imported tinned fish with yuzu aioli. A raw bar offers tuna tartare, oysters and caviar service.

The current food and beverage operator, 41Fork, launched in 2023 as a spin-off to F Street Hospitality. Kaelyn Cervero leads the business, which also oversees Noble Catering & Events and NEAT beverage catering company.

It recently added an event venue, Pearl & Cade, which opened last month in the Historic Third Ward, replacing Plant No. 4 and Bianco Room at 219 N. Milwaukee St.

Another venue, Braxton’s Turn, is expected to open next spring in the Harbor District.

Saint Kate has its own bevy of bars and restaurants, including ARIA, the Bar, The Dark Room, Proof Pizza and Giggly.

The hotel said it plans to share additional details as the transition nears.

