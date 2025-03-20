Large Wedding Venue Operator Abruptly Shutters, Leaving Questions, Debt, Frustration

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A number of engaged couples were left blindsided earlier this week when Black Swan Enterprises abruptly closed down, shuttering three event spaces — and canceling upcoming bookings — in the process.

The company, led by Stephen and Peter Sheperd, previously operated venues including Black Swan MKE —a first-floor, riverfront space in the Renaissance on Water building at 301 N. Water St.—as well as Plant No. 4 and the Bianco Room, both in the Phoenix Building at 219 N. Milwaukee St. A fourth venue, Eagle’s Crest, was also planned for the Eagleknit office building in Walker’s Point. The firm, as of 2021, was also seeking to develop a building from the ground up in the Historic Third Ward.

Online court records reveal that Black Swan was evicted from its Milwaukee Street location in December. However, many couples have said they only found out about the closure in recent days.

Veronica Brend, owner of Veronica Rose Planning, coordinated a wedding at Plant No. 4 on Dec. 14, over a week after the eviction was granted. But she said the owners weren’t forthcoming about the order. “You would have had no idea there was going to be an eviction notice on the door.”

The fallout will require more from couples than a simple pivot, Brend said, noting that venues differ in size, amenities and vendor accommodations.

“Every venue is different. They’re like snowflakes, so it’s not like you can just pick a different space,” Brend said. She added that Plant No. 4 allowed alcohol carry-ins, while most other venues don’t. “Now, couples are having to build in the cost for a bar package that they didn’t anticipate—different details like that, they’re having to navigate and figure out.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Black Swan MKE got its start nearly 20 years ago in Grafton and held its first wedding in 2008, according to its website. The company relocated to Milwaukee proper in 2016 and expanded with two additional venues in 2019.

Another venue, Eagle’s Crest, was slated to open this year. Brend is working with a couple who had booked the space for September and already given a deposit, however, she claims the company was improperly allowing tours and accepting deposits despite not having a lease. Urban Milwaukee was unable to find permit records indicating the company had secured the space.

In light of recent events, Black Swan has agreed to return the deposit, according to Brend, who said she’s heard of at least three couples displaced from Eagle’s Crest.

Court records show that Black Swan had delinquent tax warrants dating back to 2019, and a public state delinquent taxpayer database shows the company currently owes more than $26,000 in sales tax payments. A seller’s permit revocation was issued in December.

Eviction records show that Black Swan owes more than $174,000 to the owners of the Plant No. 4 building.

“They were public records, we just didn’t know to look for them until it was too late,” Brend said.

Veronica Rose Planning has offered its services to those affected by the closures, encouraging couples via Facebook to reach out for help. Other planners have done the same. “The wedding community is like a family,” Brend said. “We take care of our own, and you’re not in this alone.”

She also urged couples to do thorough research — not just on venues, but for all vendors. “If you see a red flag, trust your intuition.”

A representative of Black Swan Enterprises could not be reached for comment.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.