The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Sep 14th, 2025 07:00 am

1. Wisconsin’s Most Important Bridge Is Rarely Discussed

High Rise Bridge carries by far the most traffic, will need major upgrade by 2037. Can it be improved?

Sep 10th, 2025 by John O’Neill

2. Milwaukee Joining Push for Commuter Rail Line

City formalizing commitment to Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee rail line.

Sep 10th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

3. Committee Votes to Close Tavern After Brawl Involving Hundreds

Unanimous vote against renewing King Drive tavern license after ‘huge blunder.’

Sep 11th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

4. WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes Resigns

Will she run for governor?

Sep 12th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

5. Milwaukee’s Largest Neon Sign Will Be Replaced

But not without objection from some preservation experts.

Sep 8th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Murphy’s Law: Vivent Health Rakes in Donations, Pays Big Salaries

United Way-funded nonprofit pays $8 million over 4 years to top employees.

Sep 8th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

7. New Tenant Proposed For Company Brewing Space

New bar and restaurant aims to “fill a void” left by former brewpub.

Sep 11th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

8. Entertainment: Ren Faire Returns To Riverwest

Plus: Milwaukee Fire Department’s big anniversary bash and Milwaukee ComicCon.

Sep 11th, 2025 by Michael Holloway

9. Trump Approves Disaster Relief For 1,000-Year Milwaukee Storm

Aid announcement comes with partisan pronouncement.

Sep 11th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

10. Second Federal Agency Moving Into Milwaukee ICE Building

Agency will create new center in facility on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side.

Sep 9th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

1. Upcoming 54-hour Full Directional Closures Along I-894/43/41 in Milwaukee County

 

Sep 3rd, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

2. M&R Development Begins Construction on the Bluffs on Lake – 278-unit Apartment Community Is M&R’s Second Rental Project in St. Francis, Wis.

Development perched on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan will offer a full suite of resort-style amenities

Sep 9th, 2025 by M&R Development

3. Brookfield Man Charged With Money Laundering Conspiracy and Money Laundering

 

Sep 9th, 2025 by U.S. Department of Justice

4. Murph’s Pocket Pancakes Make Their American Family Field Debut

Stop by the First and Third Base Ward Chicken Stands on Sunday Home Games, Starting Sunday, August 10

Aug 8th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

5. Wasserman Withdraws Resolution Cutting Christmas Day Bus Service

Cites riders’ stories, urges State to provide tools to adequately fund public transit

Sep 12th, 2025 by Sup. Sheldon Wasserman

6. Amtrak I-41 Thruway Bus Service between Green Bay and Milwaukee to end

 

Sep 12th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

7. Sex Research Academy Names New President

 

Aug 27th, 2025 by Vivent Health

8. Senator Baldwin Releases Statement After Gov. Evers’ Request for Flood Damage Aid Was Approved

 

Sep 11th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

9. UW-Milwaukee welcomes largest freshman class in over a decade

 

Sep 9th, 2025 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

10. The Booth MKE Wins Rev-up MKE

Near West Side Partners announces the winner of the eighth annual small business competition, who will open a pop-up storefront in Concordia 27

Sep 9th, 2025 by Near West Side Partners, Inc.

