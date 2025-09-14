The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Wisconsin’s Most Important Bridge Is Rarely Discussed
High Rise Bridge carries by far the most traffic, will need major upgrade by 2037. Can it be improved?
Sep 10th, 2025 by John O’Neill
2. Milwaukee Joining Push for Commuter Rail Line
City formalizing commitment to Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee rail line.
Sep 10th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Committee Votes to Close Tavern After Brawl Involving Hundreds
Unanimous vote against renewing King Drive tavern license after ‘huge blunder.’
Sep 11th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
4. WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes Resigns
Will she run for governor?
Sep 12th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
5. Milwaukee’s Largest Neon Sign Will Be Replaced
But not without objection from some preservation experts.
Sep 8th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Murphy’s Law: Vivent Health Rakes in Donations, Pays Big Salaries
United Way-funded nonprofit pays $8 million over 4 years to top employees.
Sep 8th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
7. New Tenant Proposed For Company Brewing Space
New bar and restaurant aims to “fill a void” left by former brewpub.
Sep 11th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
8. Entertainment: Ren Faire Returns To Riverwest
Plus: Milwaukee Fire Department’s big anniversary bash and Milwaukee ComicCon.
Sep 11th, 2025 by Michael Holloway
9. Trump Approves Disaster Relief For 1,000-Year Milwaukee Storm
Aid announcement comes with partisan pronouncement.
Sep 11th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Second Federal Agency Moving Into Milwaukee ICE Building
Agency will create new center in facility on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side.
Sep 9th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. M&R Development Begins Construction on the Bluffs on Lake – 278-unit Apartment Community Is M&R’s Second Rental Project in St. Francis, Wis.
Development perched on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan will offer a full suite of resort-style amenities
Sep 9th, 2025 by M&R Development
4. Murph’s Pocket Pancakes Make Their American Family Field Debut
Stop by the First and Third Base Ward Chicken Stands on Sunday Home Games, Starting Sunday, August 10
Aug 8th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
5. Wasserman Withdraws Resolution Cutting Christmas Day Bus Service
Cites riders’ stories, urges State to provide tools to adequately fund public transit
Sep 12th, 2025 by Sup. Sheldon Wasserman
7. Sex Research Academy Names New President
Aug 27th, 2025 by Vivent Health
10. The Booth MKE Wins Rev-up MKE
Near West Side Partners announces the winner of the eighth annual small business competition, who will open a pop-up storefront in Concordia 27
Sep 9th, 2025 by Near West Side Partners, Inc.
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 7th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 31st, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 24th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee