It was starting to feel a bit like fall last week, but things are warming up again this weekend.

There are plenty of excuses to get out and soak up the warm weather, like the opening of the annual China Lights lantern festival at the Boerner Botanical Gardens. Tacos & Tequila Festival will take over Franklin Field and Ride on the Wild Side is giving cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to bike at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

September 12 – November 2: China Lights Magical Forest at Boerner

Step into a Magical Forest at the Boerner Botanical Gardens for this year’s China Lights lantern festival. Over 40 sets of larger-than-life lantern displays will illuminate the way as you traverse the festival and check out stage performances such as Face Changing and Hat Juggling and enjoy food from local vendors. The China Lights festival is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the China Lights website.

September 13: Argren Faire

Did you miss out on the Bristol Renaissance Faire this year? Or maybe you just didn’t get your fill of “ye olden times?” You’re in luck – the Argren Faire, a Renaissance faire in Riverwest that held its inaugural event last year, is returning this weekend. The fair will take place at Garden Park on Locust Street and will feature a medieval drag parade, feats of strength, costume contests and more. Argren Faire will also host a variety of vendors and fantasy authors, and as with any Renaissance faire, feel free to dress up and look the part. Argren Faire is free to attend and will run from noon to 8 p.m

September 13: Tacos and Tequila Festival

Hip-hop, tequila and tacos – sounds like a recipe for an eventful Saturday evening. The Tacos and Tequila Festival will once again take over Franklin Field, bringing some of the best local taco and tequila slingers together as well as throwback artists like Lil Jon, B.O.B., Mike Jones and more. And if you’re still not sold, there will also be a Chihuahua Beauty Pageant, Salsa & Queso Competition, Lucha Libre Wrestling and more. General admission tickets start at $59. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Tacos and Tequila Festival website.

September 13: Milwaukee Fire Department 150th Anniversary Celebration

The Milwaukee Fire Department is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend. To commemorate this landmark year, the department is throwing a free celebration at Henry Maier Festival Park. From noon until 4 p.m., guests can experience live demonstrations by Milwaukee firefighters, watch a Milwaukee Fire Truck Pull competition, enjoy live music from Chasin’ Mason and more. Families can also meet firefighters and explore both historic and modern service vehicles. There will also be food and beverages available from local vendors.

September 13: Milwaukee Comic Con

Over 200 vendors will set up shop at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center for the Milwaukee Comic Con, the city’s biggest comic book convention. Fans of pop culture and all things nerdy can shop artwork, media, clothing and more. Dress up as your favorite video game or comic book characters and meet special guests like voice actors and artists. General admission for adults is $10 and children ages 12 and under will be admitted for free. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the M.C. Conventions website.

September 14: Ride on the Wild Side

Want a Strava post that will really impress your friends? Take your bike for a spin at the Milwaukee County Zoo for Ride on the Wild Side, an event that invites cyclists of all skill levels to ride on the zoo grounds. Riders have the option to choose between a 2.5-mile loop or 13, 20 and 30-mile routes. Riders will also get a free long sleeve shirt, breakfast and lunch. For more information and to sign up, visit the Milwaukee County Zoo’s website.