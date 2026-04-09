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Whether you want to treat yourself for doing your civic duty and voting this week or celebrate Milwaukee Day (4/14) a little early, there are plenty of fun events to check out this weekend. The Bike Expo Sale, the nation’s largest bike sale, is bringing thousands of new and used bikes to the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center. Deer District is inviting you and your dog to come grab a bite and a beverage and Falcon Bowl is hosting the 38th Annual Blessing of the Bock Festival.

April 10-12: Bike Expo Sale

The nation’s largest bike sale is back! Wheel & Sprocket’s Bike Expo Sale will bring over 2000 new and used bikes to the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center. Guests can shop new and used bikes, e-bikes, accessories and apparel and will have the opportunity to chat with representatives from makers like Trek, Abus, BP and more. Doing some spring cleaning? Trade in your old bike and get credit towards something new! For more information, visit the Bike Expo Sale website.

April 11-May 17: Disney’s ‘Frozen’

Experience classic Disney jams like “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” live on stage when the Broadway production of Frozen comes to First Stage. Telling an unforgettable story of two sisters and an anthropomorphic snowman, Frozen promises “breathtaking design” and “unforgettable theater magic.” For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit the First Stage website.

April 11: Doggy Day at Deer District

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Every outing is better when your dog can come along. The fifth annual Doggy Day at Deer District invites you to bring your furry friends along for the ride for delicious food and drinks from food trucks, over 80 local vendors selling their wares and live entertainment courtesy of DJ Gee-A. Dogs can participate in a Lure Course and humans can win prizes and giveaways. The event is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit the Deer District website.

April 11-12: Spoof Fest

Danzig, Weezer and The B-52s all on the same bill? Not quite, but guests can still hear covers of hits from these bands and more as part of Spoof Fest. Club Garibaldi will host the two-day event featuring goofy costumes, live music, plenty of beer and more. Doors will open at 7 p.m. both days. Tickets are $20 and can only be purchased at the event.

April 12: 38th Annual Blessing of the Bock Festival

It doesn’t get more Milwaukee than Usinger’s Sausage and unlimited beer samples served inside a Riverwest bowling alley. Join Falcon Bowl for the 38th Annual Blessing of the Bock Festival, half-jokingly billed as the “longest continuously running beer festival in the United States.” The event is a fundraiser for the Riverwest Investment Co-Op and will feature over 15 breweries, live polka and a Blessing of the Bock ceremony led by Lakefront Brewery’s Jim Klisch. Tickets are available the day of the event only and are $30.

April 12: Milwaukee Makers Market Celebrate MKE Day!

The Milwaukee Makers Market is celebrating 414 Day a little early with a Makers Market at Discovery World. Over 50 small businesses will sell baked goods, clothing, art and more. Guests can also order goods from food trucks on site like Tots on the Street and Elevate Coffee. The event is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.