Committee Votes to Close Tavern After Brawl Involving Hundreds

On July 21, an influencer-focused event at Flame 13 ended in a large-scale brawl near the corner of King Drive and North Avenue, causing several nearby businesses to shut down while children as young as 10 were caught in the chaos.

Now, the bar is facing permanent closure.

The Milwaukee Common Council‘s licenses committee unanimously recommended nonrenewal for its license on Tuesday, following nearly two hours of contentious testimony.

“It is only by the grace of God that a child did not get hurt that day,” said area Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs. “I don’t want to wait until somebody’s kid is dead before we take this license away.”

The alderwoman’s request for nonrenewal followed a May 2025 meeting with co-owner Marvin Bailey, arranged after she received complaints from neighbors over noise and loitering connected to the business at 2230 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr. At that meeting, she also advised him to work closely with the Milwaukee Police Department for events marketed toward minors—advice she contended was ignored.

Coggs said she empathized with Bailey’s struggles—including financial challenges and a prior chef’s sudden departure—but expressed alarm over the “poorly-planned” event, noting that the business had strayed too far from its proposed plan of operation.

“Oftentimes we get accused of only taking severe action after someone gets murdered, after someone gets shot or anything of that nature,” Coggs said. “I can tell you that, for me, the red flags are there … I have no confidence in the management of this establishment to make improvements.”

Bailey co-owns Flame 13 with James Perry. The partners opened the business in September 2024 with the intention to operate as a restaurant and nightclub.

A police report details the July 21 brawl, noting that the series of physical fights on July 21 involved approximately 100 participants, with up to 500 additional individuals in the surrounding blocks. No injuries or arrests were reported, though the incident required 18 police squads, three fire trucks and one ambulance to contain. Some requested medical attention for panic and asthma attacks. Pepper spray was deployed on scene.

An apologetic Bailey told committee members the event began “electric, positive and uplifting,” noting it was family-friendly and well attended by parents.

However, attendance exceeded expectations and the building quickly reached capacity, resulting in a line down the block. Bailey said patrons grew restless, and a fight broke out, adding that the business was lacking staff and security guards during the event.

He called the incident embarrassing and heartbreaking. “This turned into a reckless event, but it was not designed that way. It was designed to help heal the community.”

Representatives from the Historic King Drive BID and Historic Brewers Hill Neighborhood Association attended Tuesday’s hearing to urge committee members not to renew the license, citing complaints from residents and a lack of communication from Flame 13 management.

Another two attendees testified in support of the business, suggesting the complaints were overblown.

After Coggs indicated her plans to motion for nonrenewal, Bailey interjected to ask if he could instead surrender the license. The committee denied that request.

Despite what he called “a huge blunder,” Bailey said he feels the business has spread positivity. “We really did do some good things,” he said, referencing an educator happy hour, fatherhood support group and literacy initiatives. “We’ve done a lot of good.”

Flame 13 initially opened with a higher-end menu but later pivoted to more casual fare such as burgers, wings and chicken nuggets after customers resisted the higher prices.

Alderman Peter Burgelis moved for nonrenewal, citing evidence and testimony from residents, alders and applicants that demonstrates the operation has been a threat to public health, safety and welfare, fails to follow its approved plan of operation and disturbs the peace.

The full council will take a final vote on the matter Sept. 23.

