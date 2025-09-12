WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes Resigns

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes is resigning.

Hughes is one of several high profile Democrats rumored to be contemplating a run for governor now that Evers is not seeking a third term.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Hughes in 2019 to lead the state’s public-private economic development agency. Her resignation will take effect Sept. 19.

“I want to thank Gov. Evers for his vision and support for our efforts to build an economy for all, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” Hughes said in a statement released by the governor’s office. “Gov. Evers made it clear to me from Day One that he wanted an economy where every Wisconsinite has the opportunity to prosper and succeed, and that he was counting on everyone in his cabinet to make that happen.”

Before joining the Evers administration, Hughes, an attorney, served as chief counsel and mission officer for nationwide dairy farmer cooperative Organic Valley. She also practiced law as an associate attorney with Holland & Hart LLP. She’s a graduate of Georgetown University and received her law degree from University of Wyoming College of Law.

“Over the past six years, we’ve harnessed the ingenuity and innovation of entrepreneurs, small businesses, and local economies, created good-paying, family supporting jobs in critically important sectors, and we’ve worked to put Wisconsin on the map as a tough competitor for workers, new ideas, and emerging industries and markets,” Gov. Evers said in a statement. “I’ve so appreciated Missy’s leadership at WEDC and am thankful for her years of dedicated service, and Kathy and I wish her and her family well.”

During her tenure WEDC has worked with companies that invested $8 billion in Wisconsin, according to the Evers administration. Just a few days before Hughes’ resignation was announced, Evers office announced his administration and WEDC had made “record investments in Wisconsin businesses and communities,” during the 2025 fiscal year.

In 2024, WEDC launched the Wisconsin Investment Fund, with $100 million. It’s the largest public-private investment fund in state history.

As an agency, WEDC attracts and stimulates economic development through grants, loans, tax credits and other programs. It was created in 2011 under former governor Scott Walker and replaced the state’s Department of Commerce.

“Each of our state’s successes serves to inspire more development, more innovation, and more growth. People start seeing something good happening in their communities, and they want to keep it moving forward,” Hughes said in the statement announcing her resignation. “Opportunities to be in the national news for positive accomplishments show companies and talent that Wisconsin competes on the global stage. Every day, Wisconsin is solving problems for the world, and we’ve made sure the world has us on its mind.”

If Hughes runs for governor, she will join a Democratic primary field where Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez are already running. The partisan primary election will be held Aug. 11, 2026.