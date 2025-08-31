Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After acquiring Good City Brewing in January, Explorium Hospitality Group operators Joan and Mike Doble have spent the better part of 2025 revamping its three locations to better align with their existing portfolio of businesses.

The couple shuttered operations in Mequon, then moved on to the Wauwatosa taproom, rebranding it as Explorium Brewpub with a new look, menu and taplist. On the East Side, they debuted Wayfinder, offering small plates, craft cocktails and a wide selection of beers, along with a rooftop tiki bar.

The Deer District location was the last to materialize, with plans on hold until the Milwaukee Bucks season ended, but the reimagined business—now called Explorium Distilled—was finally unveiled in recent weeks.

“Explorium Distilled is our latest project in this big transition that we made in January of 2025,” Mike said in a video message introducing the concept. “We’ve been really busy building the brand and doing some really great things, and we hope you see the results of that.”

Located adjacent to Fiserv Forum at 333 W. Juneau Ave., Explorium Distilled features both indoor seating and a dog-friendly patio, with a full bar and kitchen featuring gluten-free food options.

As promised, the Dobles have preserved Good City’s taco offerings, which Mike noticed were “performing really well” at the time of the acquisition. The lineup includes pollo verde, spicy pollo, soy chorizo, al pastor and birria—available a la carte or with a side of rice.

The menu has also expanded to include flatbreads, hearty salads and entrees such as blackened chicken pasta and a Thai peanut bowl. The full food and beverage menus are available to view online.

“It’s been a lot,” Joan said. “I think that it was probably more than we expected, and we definitely had some setbacks and obstacles we weren’t expecting along the way, but we are so grateful for an incredible staff who has helped us get through this.”

The brewery shake-up is the latest development in Deer District, which is poised for more change ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks season. Just down the plaza, The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill is set to close and will be replaced by Tom’s Watch Bar, part of a national chain, according to a license application.

Popular Food Truck Eyes Permanent Location

Driving a food truck isn’t just a feat of patience and skill. The daily routine can be tedious and traffic-laden, but it also gives business owners an up-close look at the city—and sometimes, introduces them to the perfect storefront. Mini Stacked MKE may have found its match at 905 W. National Ave. The business, known for its loaded pancakes, crepes and coffee drinks, recently submitted an occupancy permit for the 900-square-foot Walker’s Point space, noting plans to launch a sit-down restaurant. Jacob Hernandez is listed as registered agent for Mini Stacked MKE, LLC. He partnered with his mom, Jezlia, to launch the business in April 2024.

Tea House Proposed For Bay View

For some, tea is an evening beverage, a cold remedy or an occasional coffee substitute. For Jack DeDecker and Swarpana Chakranarayan, it’s a daily ritual. Five years living in the Middle East converted DeDecker from “amateur tea drinker” to a committed enthusiast, while Chakranarayan’s Indian heritage instilled a lifelong love of the beverage—and the skill to prepare traditional masala chai. After more than a year of planning—and an opportune connection that led to the perfect space—the married couple are preparing to open Jasher’s Organic Tea House at 2680 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The cafe, named for the couple’s son, would serve a curated selection of teas and blends, with guidance for customers to achieve the perfect steep.

Too Good To Go Launches in Milwaukee

Too Good To Go, a mobile app connecting customers with surplus food, is now available in Milwaukee County. Wednesday’s launch marked the latest stop for the fast-growing company, which has expanded into more than 30 cities in 2025. The model recruits area businesses to package unsold items into “surprise bags,” which are then sold to consumers at a discount, confronting two pressing issues—food waste and rising prices—simultaneously. If the premise sounds familiar, it probably is. A nearly identical app, Goodie Bag Food Co., came to Milwaukee last October—and continues today, with more than three dozen partners throughout the area. Unlike Goodie Bag, which focuses on small, locally-owned businesses, Too Good To Go has a broader scope with partners ranging from novice restaurateurs to multinational chains such as Whole Foods.

Five Ingredients With A Foodie: Ramses Alvarez

Editor: This is the third installment of a new series in which Urban Milwaukee will explore five ingredients and how to use them with Milwaukee chefs, growers and caterers. If you want to know someone, look at their friends. If you want to know Ramsés Alvaréz, ask him about olive oil. Grassy, peppery, fruity, floral—the chef’s collection covers a broad flavor spectrum, and has remained a constant focus of exploration throughout his decades-long career. It’s also his nightcap of choice—an evening shot with black pepper and cayenne is good for the heart, Alvaréz said.

‘Top Tier’ Restaurant Proposed For Capitol Drive

A new restaurant serving “top-tier” soul food is slated to open on the Northwest Side, replacing Jamaican Season Island, which closed its brick-and-mortar earlier this summer. Katrina Johnson recently submitted a license application for Top Tier Luxe Kitchen at 9207 W. Capitol Dr., with a proposed opening date set for Sept. 15. Soul food dishes including catfish, chicken, collard greens and sweet potatoes will be staples on the menu, which will be available for on-site dining, carryout, delivery and catering, according to the application. The restaurant has no current plans to serve alcohol, but Johnson hopes to apply for a liquor license in the future.

Bebe Zito Set to Open at Downtown’s 3rd Street Market

Minneapolis-based Bebe Zito is putting the finishing touches on its 3rd Street Market Hall location, with plans to welcome its first official customers on Friday, Aug. 29. Known for its burgers, fried chicken sandwiches and ice cream, Bebe Zito will be the first in a wave of three new vendors set to launch at the downtown food hall in coming months. Drip Chocolate, serving coffee and desserts, and Can-D Shop, specializing in sweets like saltwater taffy, are also in the works. The grand opening, which follows an Aug. 22 soft launch, marks the kickoff to Labor Day weekend and ushers in a new era of comfort food at the hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., following the late-June departure of Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard and Hamburgers and Mid-Way Bakery. Bebe Zito’s menu is similar to that of its burger-focused predecessor, though it trades ice cream for custard—a notable distinction for Wisconsinites. The restaurant’s housemade scoops include Tres Leches Strawberry Snickerdoodle and Marvelous Mrs. Hazel, an award-winning dairy-free option.

New Bar Would Replace Shuttered Victor’s

The building that once housed a renowned Milwaukee tavern could get new life under a proposal submitted Monday to the City of Milwaukee. Kyle Atut plans to open Vick’s on Van Buren at 1230 N. Van Buren St., to replace Victor’s, which closed on New Year’s Day after 60 years in business. With agent Paresha Pesqueira—owner of Revel Bar in Bay View—Atut would activate the sprawling, 5,752-square-foot building with food, drinks and entertainment, including live music and DJs, according to a license application. Vick’s on Van Buren also hopes to emulate its predecessor by providing a “welcoming and safe environment for patrons,” Atut noted in his filing.

New Bar and Lounge Proposed For Villard Avenue

A former Dallas bar manager is channeling his expertise into a new venture on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side, promising a departure from the food, drink and entertainment typically associated with the area. Mark Cannon, with business partner and friend Clyde Boyd, plans to open Taste Social Lounge at 4923 W. Villard Ave., formerly home of Jack’s Executive Bistro. The proposed business would bring a new look and feel to the building, said Cannon, who envisions an upscale space for patrons 25 and over, featuring a curated menu of steak, seafood and craft cocktails. “I just got tired of going to the same types of establishments here in Milwaukee,” he said. When you go to most bars, they just have fried chicken and pizza—I want to switch it up.”

Biersal Tavern Has Closed

Just over a year after opening at 5520 W. Vliet St., Biersal Tavern has gone dark. The business broke the news to patrons in a two-word social media post Friday: “Permanently closed.” Biersal, billed as “a corner tavern personality with a vintage bar vibe,” opened in April 2024 as the successor to Wonder Bar after its owners’ retirement. Eric Gutbrod, a beer enthusiast and industry veteran, purchased and renovated the tavern, aiming to maintain its nostalgic neighborhood feel while updating the building and menu. The nine-month construction process included a full interior revamp, with Gutbrod installing new floors, ceilings and fixtures while salvaging the tavern’s original, 60-year-old bar rail. The business also partnered with local artists to display sketches, photos and paintings on its walls.

