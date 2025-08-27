Too Good To Go Launches in Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Too Good To Go, a mobile app connecting customers with surplus food, is now available in Milwaukee County. Wednesday’s launch marked the latest stop for the fast-growing company, which has expanded into more than 30 cities in 2025.

The model recruits area businesses to package unsold items into “surprise bags,” which are then sold to consumers at a discount, confronting two pressing issues—food waste and rising prices—simultaneously.

If the premise sounds familiar, it probably is. A nearly identical app, Goodie Bag Food Co., came to Milwaukee last October—and continues today, with more than three dozen partners throughout the area.

Unlike Goodie Bag, which focuses on small, locally-owned businesses, Too Good To Go has a broader scope with partners ranging from novice restaurateurs to multinational chains such as Whole Foods.

The launch-day lineup also featured Diverse Dining Market, Ma Fischer’s, Auntie Anne’s, Haven Cafe and more, with additional options expected in the coming weeks.

Too Good To Go’s Milwaukee debut follows historic rainfall and flooding in early August that brought climate concerns to the forefront for many residents. Despite its status as a climate haven, the Midwest continues to face fallout from natural disasters.

Some of that impact can be traced back to food waste. Each year, an estimated 38% of food produced in the U.S. is tossed, according to a news release from Too Good To Lose. While large fossil fuel corporations remain the primary emitters of greenhouse gases, food loss and waste contributes 3.7 gigatons of emissions annually (measured as carbon dioxide equivalents, or CO2e), not including animal products or emissions related to landfills, according to a 2021 report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Too Good To Go promises to “turn that loss into opportunity,” according to Chris MacAulay, vice president of operations for Too Good To Go in North America.

“Americans face both a massive environmental challenge and a powerful business opportunity when it comes to food waste,” MacAulay said in a statement. “With millions of new users joining us this year and a rapidly growing partner network, it’s clear there’s strong demand for everyday solutions that make food more affordable.”

Since its launch in 2016, Too Good To Go has grown to 120 million registered users and 180,000 active partners across 19 countries. The company reports helping save over 500 million meals from the landfill.

The Milwaukee expansion coincided with launches in Albany, Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester, Madison, Las Vegas and Indianapolis. Too Good To Go aims to continue its growth in the coming months, with a goal to reach every U.S. city with more than one million residents by year’s end.

“Together, we’re proving that when businesses and communities come together, everyone wins,” MacAulay said.

To download the app, or to sign up a business, visit Too Good To Go online.