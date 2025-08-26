Bebe Zito Set to Open at Downtown’s 3rd Street Market

Plus: two other vendors with dessert concepts coming soon to food hall.

Minneapolis-based Bebe Zito is putting the finishing touches on its 3rd Street Market Hall location, with plans to welcome its first official customers on Friday, Aug. 29.

Known for its burgers, fried chicken sandwiches and ice cream, Bebe Zito will be the first in a wave of three new vendors set to launch at the downtown food hall in coming months. Drip Chocolate, serving coffee and desserts, and Can-D Shop, specializing in sweets like saltwater taffy, are also in the works.

The grand opening, which follows an Aug. 22 soft launch, marks the kickoff to Labor Day weekend and ushers in a new era of comfort food at the hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., following the late-June departure of Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard and Hamburgers and Mid-Way Bakery.

Bebe Zito’s menu is similar to that of its burger-focused predecessor, though it trades ice cream for custard—a notable distinction for Wisconsinites. The restaurant’s housemade scoops include Tres Leches Strawberry Snickerdoodle and Marvelous Mrs. Hazel, an award-winning dairy-free option.

The creative flavors are acclaimed throughout Minnesota and were once recognized on national TV, but they’ve also received kudos closer to home. Omar Shaikh, partner at 3rd Street Market Hall, called Bebe Zito’s “some of the best ice cream imaginable.”

The restaurant will also serve its namesake Bebe Burger and signature cube-shaped cheese curds, along with honey butter chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and a selection of dirty sodas—custom soft drinks made with flavored syrups and cream.

Owners Gabriella Grant and Ben Spangler, who was once featured on Food Network’s “King of Cones,” launched the flagship Bebe Zito five years ago in Minneapolis. The upcoming Milwaukee location will be the brand’s fifth—but its first in Wisconsin.

Since announcing its expansion to 3rd Street Market Hall in June, Bebe Zito has transformed its space—spanning two adjacent vendor stalls—with fresh murals, lighting and displays.

“Our approach has been to learn our space and operations without overextending ourselves,” Grant said in a statement. “We want to make a big, positive, and memorable first impression with our Milwaukee diners, so attention to detail while embracing exceptional hospitality to each guest was and is a top priority.”

More Dessert Vendors Coming Soon

In the wake of Bebe Zito’s launch, 3rd Street Market veterans Tim Szuta and Greg Kieckbusch plan to partner with Jada Baake for Drip Chocolate. The pop-up made its debut at PrideFest in June, and has since appeared at several additional festivals, including Milwaukee Night Market.

Its planned permanent location would offer Dubai strawberry cups, dipped cheesecake slices, cookie fries and Dubai chocolate iced coffee.

Another new vendor, Can-D Shop, is slated to join the lineup in October. Led by Darnell Williams, the candy store plans to sell saltwater taffy by the pound, chocolates from Wisconsin makers and seasonal treats.

“We’re thrilled to bring Can-D Shop to 3rd Street Market Hall and give Milwaukee a sweet spot for all ages,” Williams said in a statement. “We’re proud to feature locally crafted chocolates that give visitors a true taste of Wisconsin. From classic saltwater taffy to exciting global trends and the candies you grew up loving, every visit will bring back memories and create a magical experience!”

