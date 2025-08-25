New Bar Would Replace Shuttered Victor’s

Business with a familiar name planned for legendary nightclub space.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The building that once housed a renowned Milwaukee tavern could get new life under a proposal submitted Monday to the City of Milwaukee.

Kyle Atut plans to open Vick’s on Van Buren at 1230 N. Van Buren St., to replace Victor’s, which closed on New Year’s Day after 60 years in business.

With agent Paresha Pesqueira—owner of Revel Bar in Bay View—Atut would activate the sprawling, 5,752-square-foot building with food, drinks and entertainment, including live music and DJs, according to a license application.

Vick’s on Van Buren also hopes to emulate its predecessor by providing a “welcoming and safe environment for patrons,” Atut noted in his filing.

According to the application, guests can expect standard bar offerings including beer, wine and cocktails. A food menu has not been shared publicly.

The new proposal comes nearly eight months after Victor’s bid farewell to Milwaukee in early January—following a champagne-fueled final hurrah that lasted more than 24 hours between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Jim, John and Vic Jones—sons of late founder Victor Jones—operated the tavern at the time of its closure.

During its more than half-century reign, Victor’s emerged as a lively destination for generous pours and supper club-style menu. In its later years, the tavern shut down its main kitchen, substituting its beloved fish fry for pizza and other casual eats. However, it continued to attract patrons ranging from college students and industry workers to downtown employees and retirees.

Months after Victors’ closure, the property sold for $1 million to 1230 Van Buren, LLC, a Pewaukee-based entity registered to Greg Kastenholz of Poblocki Paving. As of Aug. 25, Kastenholz remains the owner, according to city assessment records.

Pending city approval, the incoming business has a proposed opening date this fall. Its proposed hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday through Saturday.

Atut did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.