A crowd gathered at Humboldt Park on Saturday as Wake N Brew Coffee Co. made its first public appearance, offering cold brew, bakery and a lineup of fun-flavored lattes.

The mobile coffee trailer is the newest addition to Milwaukee’s food truck scene—and Bay View won’t be the only beneficiary. Owner Becky Colton plans to continue popping up around the Milwaukee area in the coming weeks.

While the trailer serves traditional espresso drinks, its specialty coffees proved most popular. Flavors like Fruity Pebbles, banana bread and ube—topped with a thick layer of pastel-purple foam—were standouts, some even selling out before the 2 p.m. close.

Beyond coffee, Wake N Brew offers matcha and chai lattes, lemonade, hot chocolate and hot tea. A rotating bakery selection includes cookies, croissants, cakes and other sweets.

Future events will be announced on the Wake N Brew Facebook page.

New Bar and Lounge Proposed For Villard Avenue

Mark Cannon, with business partner and friend Clyde Boyd, plans to open Taste Social Lounge at 4923 W. Villard Ave., formerly home of Jack's Executive Bistro. The proposed business would bring a new look and feel to the building, said Cannon, who envisions an upscale space for patrons 25 and over, featuring a curated menu of steak, seafood and craft cocktails. "I just got tired of going to the same types of establishments here in Milwaukee," he said. When you go to most bars, they just have fried chicken and pizza—I want to switch it up."

Biersal Tavern Has Closed

Just over a year after opening at 5520 W. Vliet St., Biersal Tavern has gone dark. The business broke the news to patrons in a two-word social media post Friday: “Permanently closed.” Biersal, billed as “a corner tavern personality with a vintage bar vibe,” opened in April 2024 as the successor to Wonder Bar after its owners’ retirement. Eric Gutbrod, a beer enthusiast and industry veteran, purchased and renovated the tavern, aiming to maintain its nostalgic neighborhood feel while updating the building and menu. The nine-month construction process included a full interior revamp, with Gutbrod installing new floors, ceilings and fixtures while salvaging the tavern’s original, 60-year-old bar rail. The business also partnered with local artists to display sketches, photos and paintings on its walls.

La Masa Opening New Location

Caribbean Restaurant Proposed For Center Street

A new restaurant, Jerkin’ Me Crazy, is slated to open on the Northwest Side, bringing Caribbean flavor to a formerly city-owned building at 4704 W. Center St. The venture, from restaurateur Darryl Simmons, promises more than just Jerk chicken—it aims to be a source of positive change for the community. “I just want something that the people can look at and call their own, and feel proud of,” Simmons said. “I hate to see so many dilapidated buildings throughout these areas, and I just feel like we should have more people investing, creating jobs, creating opportunities.” For his part, Simmons is revamping the 1,400-square-foot Center Street space, formerly a childcare center, with a full renovation and kitchen build-out. Interior work is approximately 80% complete, he said, noting plans to update the building’s facade and windows as a final step.

Thousands Line Up For Free Burgers at George Webb Diners

George Webb transformed from a laid-back diner into a well-oiled machine Wednesday afternoon, clearing a line of nearly 100 customers at 6181 S. Howell Ave. in just a few minutes into its buzzy free-burger promotion celebrating the Milwaukee Brewers’ 12-game streak. Staff opened the doors at 2 p.m. sharp, funneling the excited crowd through the front entrance, past the counter and toward the back of the restaurant, where employees—and, briefly, Mayor Cavalier Johnson—handed out individually wrapped burgers. Guests then exited through a separate door, keeping the line in motion. In the kitchen, crews worked feverishly over rows of buns, layering ketchup, mustard, onions and pickles before sliding on a sizzling—and gloriously complimentary—beef patty. The finished burgers were piled into styrofoam coolers and hustled to the dining room to replenish the stock.

Brew-Jas Seeks New Location in Bay View

Less than a year after launching its flagship cafe in Polonia, Brew-Jas Coffee House is seeking to open a new location in Bay View. In a proposal currently pending before the City of Milwaukee, co-owners Marissa Lopez and John Reed outline plans for a cafe at 2721 S. Howell Ave., just under two miles away from the original Brew-Jas, which debuted last October at 3062 S. 13th St. The new business aims to open as soon as possible, according to the license application, with a menu of classic coffee and espresso drinks, teas and snacks. Favorites from the original cafe, including the cinnamon roll latte and toasted campfire hot chocolate, will be featured, along with pastries, grab-and-go salads, paninis, tamales and more. Lopez and Reed also hope to offer entertainment such as trivia nights, bingo and live music. The license application cites future plans to serve beer and wine, given city approval.

Burger and Sandwich Spot For Villard Avenue

West Allis-based Pak Daman Burger & Sub plans to transform a long-vacant building at 3809 W. Villard Ave. into a home for its second location. The fast-casual restaurant, known for its cheesesteaks, Italian beef and fried fish, has built a loyal following at its flagship, 8501 W. Greenfield Ave; however, owner Ameer Ali said some customers have requested a location closer to their homes. He hopes to meet that need, while also bringing more dining options to the far Northwest Side. “They love me,” Ali told members of the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee during a January meeting. The 2,711-square-foot building on Villard, once home to Best Impressions printing company, was acquired by the City of Milwaukee through property tax foreclosure in 2022. The Milwaukee Common Council approved its sale to Ali for $38,000 in early 2025.

Brunch Restaurant Proposed For Bay View

A new brunch restaurant could be headed to Bay View, filling a high-turnover space that has cycled through three dining concepts in the past 18 months. Axolotl Cafe, named for the fuchsia-gilled salamander native to Mexico, is proposed to open at 3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., with plans for a menu of American and Mexican dishes including omelets, chilaquiles and bloody marys. Owner Jorge Trejo aims to launch the new restaurant in mid-fall, according to a license application. The building was previously home to Blackwood Brothers Restaurant and Social Club, which Mario Malcara operated for just under three years before closing in February 2024.

Southside Dining Week Returns Next Month

Diverse, delicious—and soon, discounted. More than a dozen restaurants—and counting—are set to participate in the 2025 North Shore Bank Southside Dining Week, offering limited-time deals on international cuisine ranging from halal biryani to fusion small plates. The dining event, running Sept. 27 through Oct. 4, is a spin-off of the long-running Downtown Dining Week, which has been held in late spring for nearly two decades. “We’re proud to continue celebrating the cultural diversity and culinary talent of Milwaukee’s South Side for the fifth consecutive year,” said Alfredo Martin, assistant vice president and community engagement manager at North Shore Bank, in a statement.

Bay View’s Asian Buffet Has Closed

No more shrimp, stir fry or seafood delight—Asian Buffet has quietly closed its doors at 270 W. Holt Ave. The short-lived restaurant opened as Hong Kong Seafood Buffet in early 2024, offering a wide variety of Asian dishes, including both seafood and non-seafood options. It later rebranded under a more generic name, also emphasizing non-buffet options like hibachi and alcohol. Reports of the closure began to circulate earlier this summer, though owner Ting Cai Zhou never issued an official announcement. Several recent visits during opening hours found the restaurant dark and empty. The business recently updated its online status to permanently closed.

Wisconsin Bartender Week Is On Tap

A new-to-Wisconsin event aims to shake up the state’s beverage scene, spotlighting local bars and craft spirits—and celebrating the bartenders behind the stick, as insiders describe them. More than 25 establishments are set to participate in Wisconsin Bartender Week, which runs from Monday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 24. The inaugural festival, an offshoot of Hanna Lee Communications’ Worldwide Bartender Week, goes beyond beer with a seven-day lineup of events including special-release spirits, a bar swap, expert-guided tastings and more. PufferFish co-owners Jc Cunningham and Monique Cunningham will serve as local hosts with the goal of engaging cocktail enthusiasts while celebrating the storytelling that drives some of the state’s top mixologists. With over 30 years of combined experience in hospitality and events, the Cunninghams have channeled their expertise into the rooftop tiki bar at 411 E. Mason St. known for its inventive cocktails, festive pop-ups and zero-proof offerings.

