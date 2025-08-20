Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

George Webb transformed from a laid-back diner into a well-oiled machine Wednesday afternoon, clearing a line of nearly 100 customers at 6181 S. Howell Ave. in just a few minutes into its buzzy free-burger promotion celebrating the Milwaukee Brewers’ 12-game streak.

Staff opened the doors at 2 p.m. sharp, funneling the excited crowd through the front entrance, past the counter and toward the back of the restaurant, where employees—and, briefly, Mayor Cavalier Johnson—handed out individually wrapped burgers.

Guests then exited through a separate door, keeping the line in motion.

In the kitchen, crews worked feverishly over rows of buns, layering ketchup, mustard, onions and pickles before sliding on a sizzling—and gloriously complimentary—beef patty. The finished burgers were piled into styrofoam coolers and hustled to the dining room to replenish the stock.

Beyond the Howell Avenue location, thousands flocked to George Webb’s 23 other Wisconsin restaurants for the promotion—many clad in Brewers gear to salute the home team. Though one man showed up in a Yankees shirt and shouted “Go Cubs.” But still got his free burger.

Another 100,000 people are expected to redeem free-burger vouchers in the coming weeks.

The Brewers achieved their 12th straight win on Aug. 13—triggering the giveaway for just the third time in history. George Webb began preparations immediately, stockpiling ingredients in anticipation for a big turnout.

The Brewers and went on to win two more games, achieving a 14-game streak before two consecutive losses to the Chicago Cubs.

