Sophie Bolich
Photo Gallery

Thousands Line Up For Free Burgers at George Webb Diners

Burgers, big smiles, Brewers spirit—and a Cubs fan?

By - Aug 20th, 2025 06:34 pm
Customers in line at George Webb's southside location, 6181 S. Howell Ave. Photo taken Aug. 20, 2025 by Sophie Bolich.

Customers in line at George Webb’s southside location, 6181 S. Howell Ave. Photo taken Aug. 20, 2025 by Sophie Bolich.

George Webb transformed from a laid-back diner into a well-oiled machine Wednesday afternoon, clearing a line of nearly 100 customers at 6181 S. Howell Ave. in just a few minutes into its buzzy free-burger promotion celebrating the Milwaukee Brewers’ 12-game streak.

Staff opened the doors at 2 p.m. sharp, funneling the excited crowd through the front entrance, past the counter and toward the back of the restaurant, where employees—and, briefly, Mayor Cavalier Johnson—handed out individually wrapped burgers.

Guests then exited through a separate door, keeping the line in motion.

In the kitchen, crews worked feverishly over rows of buns, layering ketchup, mustard, onions and pickles before sliding on a sizzling—and gloriously complimentary—beef patty. The finished burgers were piled into styrofoam coolers and hustled to the dining room to replenish the stock.

Beyond the Howell Avenue location, thousands flocked to George Webb’s 23 other Wisconsin restaurants for the promotion—many clad in Brewers gear to salute the home team. Though one man showed up in a Yankees shirt and shouted “Go Cubs.” But still got his free burger.

Another 100,000 people are expected to redeem free-burger vouchers in the coming weeks.

The Brewers achieved their 12th straight win on Aug. 13—triggering the giveaway for just the third time in history. George Webb began preparations immediately, stockpiling ingredients in anticipation for a big turnout.

The Brewers and went on to win two more games, achieving a 14-game streak before two consecutive losses to the Chicago Cubs.

Photos

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Food & Drink

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us