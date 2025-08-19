Burger and Sandwich Spot For Villard Avenue

Long-vacant building set to become second location for Pak Daman.

West Allis-based Pak Daman Burger & Sub plans to transform a long-vacant building at 3809 W. Villard Ave. into a home for its second location.

The fast-casual restaurant, known for its cheesesteaks, Italian beef and fried fish, has built a loyal following at its flagship, 8501 W. Greenfield Ave; however, owner Ameer Ali said some customers have requested a location closer to their homes.

He hopes to meet that need, while also bringing more dining options to the far Northwest Side. “They love me,” Ali told members of the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee during a January meeting.

The 2,711-square-foot building on Villard, once home to Best Impressions printing company, was acquired by the City of Milwaukee through property tax foreclosure in 2022. The Milwaukee Common Council approved its sale to Ali for $38,000 in early 2025.

“This is a property that’s desperately in need of rehabilitation,” said Will Hansen, director of the Villard Avenue BID. He noted that the location sits along the neighborhood’s main commercial corridor, where residents have requested more dining options. “We would love to welcome this into our neighborhood.”

Ali brings decades of experience to the new venture. In addition to his leadership at Pak Daman Burger & Sub, he worked for 23 years as a cook at Chicago Sub, leaving the company in 2000 to launch his own business.

At its current location, Pak Daman offers an extensive menu featuring burgers, deli sandwiches and gyros, along with fried items like chicken tenders, jalapeno poppers and funnel cake fries.

Ali, with SchultzWerk Architecture, recently submitted construction permits for the Villard Avenue building.

Though it already voted to approve the property sale, the Milwaukee Common Council must also approve a license for the new restaurant prior to its opening.

Ali did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

