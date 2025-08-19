Southside Dining Week Returns Next Month

Dining event, now in its fifth year, celebrates diversity of southside restaurants.

Diverse, delicious—and soon, discounted.

More than a dozen restaurants—and counting—are set to participate in the 2025 North Shore Bank Southside Dining Week, offering limited-time deals on international cuisine ranging from halal biryani to fusion small plates.

The dining event, running Sept. 27 through Oct. 4, is a spin-off of the long-running Downtown Dining Week, which has been held in late spring for nearly two decades.

“We’re proud to continue celebrating the cultural diversity and culinary talent of Milwaukee’s South Side for the fifth consecutive year,” said Alfredo Martin, assistant vice president and community engagement manager at North Shore Bank, in a statement.

This year’s Southside Dining Week features returning favorites such as Braise, Las Virellas, Hot Box Pizza and Scratch Ice Cream. The lineup now totals 20 restaurants, also including Barnacle Bud’s, Anmol, Black Sheep and the newly opened Mother’s.

In addition to discounts on select items—like $5 off fajitas de camarón at Tres Hermanos—some eateries will offer giveaways, such as a free dessert with purchase. Others are rolling out event-exclusive specials, including cinnamon streusel ice cream at Scratch and a smoked trout parfait at Braise.

A full list of 2025 offerings is available to view online.

“This year, we’re excited to introduce special discounts, exclusive new dishes and expanded kickoff festivities that bring even more flavor and fun to the community,” Martin said. “North Shore Bank Southside Dining Week continues to grow as a can’t miss tradition that brings people together through food and culture.”

Sunday Funday Fiesta, planned for Sept. 28, will serve as an official kickoff to the week-long event, taking over Zocalo Food Park with food, drink and live performances from music and dance groups including Salsabrositas, Septeto Charambo and Cache.

Attendees can also expect family-friendly activities like food-themed crafts led by La Familia de Arte, a virtual-reality experience with North Shore and a free pop-up produce market presented by OneMKE in collaboration with the Victory Garden Initiative.

Organizers will continue accepting restaurant applications through Sept. 20. See the event website for an up-to-date list of participating restaurants.

