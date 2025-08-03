Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli rolled out a new menu of authentic Indian food earlier this week, adding to its selection of sandwiches and sides as part of its ongoing revitalization under new ownership.

The corner store, 1940 N. Farwell Ave., now offers dal tadka, mutter paneer, chicken tikka masala and butter chicken—all available as combo plates served with basmati rice, sauteed vegetables, onion pakoda and dessert. A variety of sweets and snacks, along with drinks like mango lassi, chai and fresh lemonade, are also available.

The latest addition follows the business’s recent acquisition by 3 Eye, LLC.

Partners Ram Mohan Rao Chekkala, Paramjit Singh and Bhanu Partap took over the store earlier this year, and have already made a host of improvements, including aesthetic upgrades and a revamp of the deli department—a once-beloved neighborhood fixture that had declined in quality and even closed down—in recent years.

Sandwiches and paninis are now back in full force, with additional snacks, salads and desserts to come, based on customer feedback, Chekkala said. Customers have also cheered the store’s fully stocked shelves and ever-growing inventory.

The deli counter, now dubbed Koppa’s Indian Eats & Deli, announced new hours in early August. It’s now open daily from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The retail section is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

