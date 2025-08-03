New wine, juice bars among eight new businesses now open.

Three years after launching MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange, owners John and Onamikii Cameron were feeling the squeeze at their their Bay View location, 3044 S. Delaware Ave. With more than 700 consignors and thousands of items ranging from hydration packs to vintage Patagonia, the store needed room to grow.

The couple made that leap in July, expanding their existing business and opening an in-house juice bar, The Canteen, along the way.

With a menu of fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, wellness shots and energizing snacks, the business hopes to cater to a wide range of customers, functioning as a third space without the presence of coffee or alcohol.

“We’ve got the morning thing going on, with people running in and out after the gym,” John said. “You can get done riding your bike on the Oak Leaf Trail for 100 miles, throw back a juice and a [power] bar and be ready to go. The goal is to provide a third space … you can bring your laptop here and sit, and write a report, whatever it is that you do.”

The Canteen, 3040 S. Delaware Ave., offers two core juices: Swamp Monster (kale, green apples, kiwi, celery, parsley), and Rust Punk (carrot, orange, ginger, pomegranate, pineapple, turmeric, lemon). The menu frequently features a rotating juice special, along with fresh-squeezed orange juice and shots like wheatgrass and ginger. Snacks like power bars and bagels are also available.

The Canteen is just one of the new bars and restaurants opening in July. Here are the others we’ve written about:

The Conroy

The rebranded Carbon Steak made its debut in late July, shifting from full-service restaurant to laid-back lounge. The Conroy is now operating at 725 N. Milwaukee St. with an updated menu featuring high-end plates like filet mignon and Japanese A5 wagyu, along with an indulgent burger topped with American cheese, pickles and aioli.

A cocktail menu features classics like old fashioneds and espresso martinis alongside signature creations—most of which can be made spirit free.

Foy’s

Foy’s timed its arrival in East Town with a high-spirited holiday weekend, opening in the former Belmont Tavern space in tandem with Independence Day.

The bar, located near Cathedral Square park at 784 N. Jefferson St., enjoyed an action-packed first month, with several installments of Jazz in the Park and the annual Bastille Days festival taking over the street just outside its doors.

Martinez Sport Bar

Manuel Martinez officially opened the doors to his namesake sports bar in mid-July, hosting guests for drink specials, dancing and a DJ performance at 2078 S. 8th St.

The new business, Martinez Sport Bar, replaces Salas’ Bar in a southside building overlooking Kosciuszko Park.

Jamie Pearls Pizza & Wingz

First-time restaurateur Ebony Cannon honors her grandmother’s legacy in both name and practice at her new business, Jamie Pearls Pizza & Wingz, which opened last month at 8950 W. Appleton Ave.

In addition to providing meals like build-your-own pizzas, chicken wings and sandwiches, Cannon aims to keep prices fair and spread positivity in the community—especially to the youth.

“My grandma used to cook—she used to give food away,” Cannon said. “I just want to show people that are struggling and still don’t know which way to go, we all have a purpose in life. You can always turn your life around. It’s never too late.”

Latino Grill House

It’s not all meat and potatoes at Latino Grill House. Though the new restaurant, 1567 W. Oklahoma Ave., emphasizes steak, chicken and seafood, guests can also expect sandwiches and pasta dishes, along with breakfast items like omelets.

Rise Kitchen

After nearly two years of planning, Rise Kitchen has quietly opened in Sherman Park, bringing a new option for quick–service meals to the neighborhood.

Owner Jonathan Springfield-Burnett launched the restaurant with a limited menu of burgers and fries, but plans to expand as the new business, 4610 W. Fond du Lac Ave., continues to gain momentum.

Farwell Wine Bar

Waterford Wine & Spirits added a permanent bar to its Lower East Side store in July, giving guests a new way to enjoy a glass, explore a flight or sample a bottle — right on-site.

Farwell Wine Bar, located inside the shop at 2120 N. Farwell Ave., seats up to 16 guests and offers an ever-changing menu with an emphasis on rare and unique bottles. A corkage option also allows guests to choose any bottle from the retail floor to enjoy in-house.

