Takeout Restaurant Planned Near Crisol Corridor

Latino Grill House will specialize in steaks, shrimp and lobster to-go.

A new restaurant specializing in steak and seafood is expected to open in the coming months at 1567 W. Oklahoma Ave. — but don’t expect votives and white tablecloths.

Latino Grill House will operate as a takeout-only spot, according to a license application, serving shrimp, lobster, filets and more from a 672-square-foot storefront.

The proposed restaurant is led by Edgar Guaman and would fill the space formerly occupied by Ricanmex Frappes & Grill, which recently relocated to 4350 S. 27th St. and reopened earlier this month.

Guaman notes prior industry experience in his application, which also outlines plans to offer catering and delivery.

A proposed menu includes breakfast offerings such as doughnuts, coffee, wraps and egg sandwiches with a choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Lunch specials feature a choice of protein — steak, chicken, shrimp or salmon — paired with broccoli or asparagus and mashed potatoes.

The grill section lists entrees like NY steak, filet mignon and lobster tail, along with surf-and-turf-style combos such as chicken and salmon, filet and lobster, and steak and shrimp. Side options include fried rice, noodles and more.

Guaman has no plans to serve alcohol at this time.

A license application for Latino Grill House is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the restaurant’s proposed hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Greenfield Avenue Properties, LLC, with Samuel Micale as its registered agent, owns the Oklahoma Avenue building, which sits on the northern edge of the Morgandale neighborhood, just over a block from the western boundary of the Crisol Corridor commercial district. The Crisol Corridor runs north-south along S. 13th Street from Cleveland to Morgan Avenues, and east-west on W. Oklahoma Ave from S. 15th to Chase Ave.

Before Ricanmex, the building housed a cake shop, Todo Postres, which still operates today at a different location, 958 W. Oklahoma Ave. According to Google Maps, two pizza restaurants also previously occupied the space.

Guaman did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.