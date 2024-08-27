Red Sun Cafe is Closed, New Business Planned

Sports bar and hookah lounge on S. 27th St. will be replaced by Puerto Rican restaurant.

After just under a year in business on the South Side, Red Sun Cafe has closed its doors for good.

The sports bar and hookah lounge, led by Touly Vang, opened in September 2023 with the goal to extend the bustling atmosphere of Milwaukee’s downtown to a new area of the city.

Red Sun Cafe did just that during its approximately eight-month tenure at 4350 S. 27th St., hosting a wide variety of themed events, karaoke nights and DJ sets, as well as viewing parties for the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and other sports teams.

The business also served a full range of alcoholic beverages, nicotine and tobacco-free hookah and a menu of American comfort foods including chicken wings, burgers, sandwiches, garlic bread, fries and desserts.

For Vang, who previously worked in technology at Northwestern Mutual, the business was a “passion project,” marking his first venture into the world of entrepreneurship.

He told Urban Milwaukee last year that the name Red Sun was partly influenced by Eastern Asian culture, representing “a new dawn and a new opportunity to be great.”

Vang has not formally announced the closure; however, the cafe’s online business profile notes that it is permanently closed, and its phone number has been disconnected.

The license for Red Sun Cafe is set to expire on Sept. 11.

As the sun sets on the previous business, a new operation is poised to take over the southside space, which was once home to Tier 1 Gaming Lounge.

Jose Pecina Tule, agent for Ricanmex Frappes & Grill, confirmed that he is planning to open a new location for his Puerto Rican restaurant at the former site of Red Sun Cafe.

The business, specializing in mofongo, empanadillas, fried rice and more, currently operates at 1567 W. Oklahoma Ave.

In addition to its savory menu items, Ricanmex offers a selection of fresh juices and smoothies, plus dessert-like frappes in flavors such as Snickers, Ferrero Rocher and Oreo.

More information about the upcoming business will be available as its opening date approaches.

The southside building is owned by Tian Investments LLC, which lists Ru Jian Tian as its registered agent. Smokies, a smoke and CBD shop, is located in the same building.

Vang did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

