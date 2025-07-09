Downtown Steakhouse Becoming Cocktail Lounge

Carbon Steak will become The Conroy, offering small plates and craft cocktails.

East Town‘s Carbon Steak will soon depart from its original, food-driven format, rebranding as a contemporary cocktail lounge, ownership announced Wednesday.

The shift, set to take effect later this month, reflects “changing dining preferences,” as well as the group’s goal to provide a “more dynamic, high-energy, and accessible guest experience,” according to a news release from Volante Group.

Carbon Steak will become The Conroy, offering craft cocktails, wine and globally inspired small plates, and set to debut later this month at 725 N. Milwaukee St. Its title pays tribute to entrepreneur James Conroy, who constructed the historic building — and operated a confectionary there — in the late 1800s.

“The Conroy introduces a lighter, more flexible culinary model centered around premium cocktails, bold flavors, and increased guest frequency,” Volante Group said in a statement. “The shift allows us to offer greater value, approachability, and vibrancy — without compromising on quality or service.”

Executive Chef Matt Molli is expected to remain with the business throughout the transition, which trades Carbon’s heartier menu of steaks, seafood and pasta for an abbreviated list of shareable plates.

The new, 16-item menu preserves Carbon favorites like caviar flights, Japanese A5 wagyu, spicy radiatori and saffron mussels, while also incorporating new additions such as butter-poached lobster tacos, housemade burgers and Caribbean chicken skewers.

On the beverage side, The Conroy plans to emphasize “contemporary classics,” along with high-end wines and champagne. A daily happy hour would feature $10 wines, $12 martinis and $12 old fashioneds, plus Bubbles & Bumps — a caviar and champagne special.

Additional programming could include reserve wine Thursdays, featuring premium red and white pours for $20 and half-price bottles, while champagne hour Saturdays would bring “a touch of nightlife glamour,” with $15 pours and bottle service from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Minimal changes are planned for the building’s interior, which received extensive updates prior to Carbon’s December 2023 opening. However, Volante Group plans to implement “subtle enhancements” including a custom divider to break up the open floor plan. A sidewalk patio is also in the works.

Carbon Steak will host its final service July 19, but will continue to honor large party reservations, gift cards and loyalty points.

Starting July 22, The Conroy will open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight, with the kitchen closing nightly at 10 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

The Conroy is seeking to hire experienced bartenders. Inquiries can be emailed to info@theconroylounge.com.

