New Cafe Supports Youth Athletics

Volleyball enthusiast Adrian Lynch spent more than a decade on the court. From league play to coaching, he dedicated up to six days a week to the sport, honing his skills while also building community ties.

Today, he’s serving something else: coffee.

As head of Reinas De La Cancha Volleyball Club, Lynch draws on his experience to empower aspiring athletes and lower financial barriers for low-income families. When a cozy cafe space at Mitchell Street Arts (MiSA) became available, he saw a creative opportunity to raise funds for the upcoming season.

Reinas Cafe, 710 W. Historic Mitchell St., opened in late July, serving coffee and espresso, tea, pastries and more with a portion of proceeds supporting Lynch’s volleyball club. The space was previously home to Rise & Grind Cafe.

“I think for me, it’s important that there’s something tangible to give back,” Lynch said. “I know a lot of organizations do fundraisers or a GoFundMe, but I always felt that you have to give something to get something. I think this cafe can help us with that.”

Aside from the funds needed to run the business and pay employees—many of whom are club athletes—everything goes back to the team, said Lynch, adding that he aims to cover the entire cost of the season through cafe revenue, making participation free for community members.

“Once we get to that goal, then we’ll look towards next year,” he said. “The hope is that it just keeps churning out.”

The cafe remains in its soft opening phase, offering a limited menu of hot and iced drinks, along with churros, pan dulce, and other sweets courtesy of nearby Mr. Churro Bakery. Food options will soon expand to include “quick and simple” meals such as paninis, sandwiches, and Russian dumplings.

Reinas currently runs on a small, single-head espresso machine, but a commercial model is en route from Italy and expected to arrive ahead of the late August grand opening. “I can still make you whatever you want—it’s just going to take a little longer,” Lynch said, noting that staff are trained in classic drinks like lattes and americanos, as well as variants like flat whites, vienna coffee and cortados.

Plans also call for aesthetic improvements. Lynch is partnering with MiSA artists and woodworkers to add new tables and decor, and said the completed cafe will feature an L-shaped table with outlets along the front window, smaller tables in the glass-enclosed hallway and a large community table just outside the entrance. MiSA’s lounge-style seating will also be available to cafe guests.

The cafe will continue to develop, step-by-step throughout the coming months, so expect something new with every visit, Lynch said. “The next time you’re here, it’s going to be completely different.”

Outside of the business, Lynch hopes the cafe will spark broader interest in the neighborhood, which he feels is often overlooked. “It’s one thing having a coffee shop, but this community deserves a quality one—and someone who isn’t afraid to invest,” he said.

That includes a commitment to accessibility and fair pricing. A large drip coffee at Reinas is $2, a large latte is $4 and pastries are $2.50 each. “The philosophy is getting more people in the door.”

The cafe is set to host its grand opening on Aug. 26, with plans for food, drink and a community open mic, Sips and Sounds.

Its daily hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Though Lynch never expected a career in the hospitality industry, he’s well-prepared for the venture, having grown up in his family’s Mexican restaurant. “It was something that was kind of in my blood since I was born, and even before I was born,” he said, noting that family members, especially his mom, have been indispensable resources during the process.

Reinas de la Cancha, which translates to Queens of the Court in Spanish, was established in 2020. Tryouts for the upcoming season will be held in November. The club is also hosting an upcoming grass tournament in conjunction with Mexican Fiesta.

For more information or to follow the club, visit the Reinas de la Cancha website.

“I believe that Reinas can be so much more than just a volleyball organization,” Lynch said. “It’s not only our mission to teach young women how to play the sport, but also to grow them as overall people.”

