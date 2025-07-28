Pabst Theater Group Names Backstage Barista

Discourse and its 'narrative' beverages join the hospitality crew at PTG venues.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Performance art meets latte art in a new collaboration at the heart of Milwaukee’s theater scene.

Pabst Theater Group (PTG) is partnering with Discourse to bring “narrative-driven” beverages behind the curtain at six of its core venues, spotlighting artisan coffee while building on PTG’s long-standing tradition of hospitality.

Discourse, now official backstage barista for PTG, will join in-house chef Kevin Sloan and pastry chef Julie Thorsen in serving touring artists and staff at the Pabst Theater, The Riverside Theater, Miller High Life Theatre, Turner Hall Ballroom, The Fitzgerald and Vivarium.

“Since our first days in Milwaukee, we saw the potential of this collaboration, as two organizations dedicated to creating cultural experiences through indelible storytelling,” said Ryan Castelaz, partner and CEO of Discourse, in a statement. “It’s an honor and a privilege to serve as a touchstone to the magic of our city to hundreds of visiting acts each year.”

Discourse comes prepared, having unveiled Pabst theater-themed menus at both of its Milwaukee cafes earlier this month.

The heavily researched lineup includes deep cuts from four of the group’s venues—Miller High Life Theatre, Riverside Theater, Pabst Theater and Turner Hall Ballroom—inspired by events such as the attempted assassination of Theodore Roosevelt, two devastating fires and a political group with a penchant for gymnastics.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The experimental drinks are currently available to the public at Discourse’s downtown cafe, 1020 N. Broadway and its Radio Milwaukee location, 158 S. Barclay St.

Gary Witt, president and CEO of PTG, said the partnership will help distinguish Milwaukee as a noteworthy destination for touring acts.

“The curiosity, creativity and passion that drive Discourse Coffee makes them our perfect partner in delivering that singular Milwaukee hospitality experience to our performers when they visit our city,” Witt said in a statement.

Because touring artists often spend only a few hours in town, Witt added, the venue may be their only true exposure to Milwaukee. “Discourse Coffee will help us to send the message that our venues and this city are unique in the touring world and are places they want to return,” he said.

To celebrate the partnership, Discourse and PTG are offering a chance to win a tasting at the Radio Milwaukee cafe and tickets to a show at the venue that inspired the winner’s favorite drink.

Entries can be submitted online, with optional bonus steps counting towards additional entries. The contest runs through July 31.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.