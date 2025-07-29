Milwaukee Dessert Shop Expanding to Mississippi

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After humble beginnings in Bay View, Gordo’s Bubble Waffles is taking its desserts to the national market, with plans to launch its first franchise in Oxford, Mississippi.

The development marks a longtime goal for founders Omar Daher, Mohammed Otallah and Suhib Badwan, who created the brand in 2022 with future expansion in mind.

“From the boxes and cones to all the marketing we’ve been doing, we wanted to be very professional with the hopes to soon become an actual franchise,” Daher said.

The founders, working with franchise lawyer Adam Wasch, are now partnering with a franchisee to open the first out-of-state location. Inquiries have also come from markets including California, Florida and several areas throughout the Midwest, according to Daher.

The brand is also open to Milwaukee-area locations, though local franchises would likely be run as corporate-owned sites, he said.

“We’ve heard interest from a lot of places, but it’s very early stages,” he said, noting that the company is in the process of onboarding multiple franchisees. “We’re keeping our eyes open, but at the end of the day we’re going to do what’s best for us and for the name.”

Gordo’s opened its flagship location three years ago at 2301 S. Howell Ave., and has maintained a consistent core menu since, focusing mainly on its namesake pastry. Bubble waffles remain relatively uncommon in Milwaukee, setting Gordo’s apart in the local dessert scene.

Unlike traditional waffles, which have concave pockets ideal for soaking up syrup, bubble waffles are puffy, with crisp exteriors and warm, chewy insides.

At Gordo’s, the treats can be folded into paper cones or served flat in a box. Both version are available with scoops of ice cream, assorted toppings and drizzles of caramel, chocolate, cookie butter and more. Featured combinations include strawberry cheesecake, s’mores, Fruity Pebbles, frosted animal cookie and Dubai chocolate.

Beyond bubble waffles, Gordo’s serves a wide variety of desserts including ice cream, cookie dough, milkshakes, strawberry dessert cups, doughnuts, Dubai chocolate bars, Jolly Rancher slushies and refreshers.

A second location, opened at 1633 W. Wells St. in 2024, also serves coffee drinks.

Daher said future franchises will feature identical menus and branding, and partners can expect full support from the Gordo’s team. That includes trainings held both in Milwaukee and on-site at upcoming locations.

“They’re going to know how to run the operation A to Z before they open, so that way they feel comfortable,” Daher said, emphasizing the importance of maintaining “consistency across the board.”

“Any issues that they come across, we will be there to fully support them,” he added.

Amid the excitement of preparing for “a new chapter at Gordo’s,” Daher reflected on how far the brand has already come.

“We’re excited. We’ve been working hard and it feels like we’ve almost made it to the finish line.” he said. “We want everybody in Milwaukee and Wisconsin to be proud that a small business was able to make it into a franchise.”

