From GameStop To Wingstop on 27th Street

A popular chicken wing chain is continuing its expansion in the Milwaukee market with a new location proposed for the Southgate neighborhood.

Wingstop plans to open a fast food restaurant at 3266 S. 27th St.—its third Milwaukee location announced in less than a year.

The brand recently submitted permit applications to install signage at the southside storefront, part of the larger, multi-tenant building known as the Ohio Plaza Shopping Center.

Neighboring businesses include H&R Block, Papa John’s, Charley’s Cheesesteak, Western Union and No. 1 Chinese Restaurant. The future Wingstop space was once a GameStop store.

Wingstop is best known for its traditional chicken wings, available in more than a dozen flavors ranging from “no heat” to “all the heat,” with options such as mango habanero, Louisiana rub and Hawaiian. Limited-time flavors include hot lemon and Mexican street spice.

The menu also features boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders with a choice of flavor and sauce, along with sides like Cajun fried corn and Louisiana voodoo fries.

Founded in 1994, Wingstop has since grown to more than 2,000 locations worldwide. The brand, now headquartered in Dallas, Texas, began franchising in 1997.

Today, Wingstop is under the ownership of private equity firm Roark Capital Group, whose portfolio also includes Dunkin’, Subway, Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and many other brands.

Wingstop operates additional Milwaukee restaurants at 1842 S. 15th St., 733 N. Milwaukee St., 5610 W. Capitol Dr. and 7335 W. Good Hope Rd. Another location is slated for 2935 N. Oakland Ave., replacing the longstanding George Webb.

The proposed 27th Street location would join nearly one dozen nearby restaurants along the north-south thoroughfare, with quick-service options including Chipotle Mexican Grill, McDonald’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, 27th Steak & Potato, Mad Chicken and Noodles and Company, among others.

The 27th Street restaurant will require city approval prior to opening.

