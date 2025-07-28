Heat Waves Prompt Menu Change at Lakefront Brewery

As summer temps spike, local restaurant kitchens can see dangerous conditions.

There’s an old adage: “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”

That may hold under normal circumstances. But with temperatures spiking to nearly 90 degrees Fahrenheit early this week, a revision may be in order: “If you can’t stand the heat, change the menu.”

Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St. is doing just that with its Heat Advisory Menu, a pared-down version of its daily lineup focused on chilled and deli-style items.

Executive Chef Kristin Hueneke introduced the change in June after a particularly hot weekend sent kitchen temperatures soaring to dangerous levels, despite the use of both dual and window air-conditioning units.

“Our kitchen reached over 120 degrees, causing discomfort for our employees and even leading to cooler and freezer malfunctions,” Hueneke said via email.

As a rapid response, owner Russ Klisch purchased a portable air-conditioning unit for Lakefront’s food truck, The CurdWagon, while the brewery scaled down its offerings to just cheese curds and soft pretzels.

But that wasn’t sustainable, either.

“While [Klisch] was dedicated to keeping our kitchen crew safe and healthy, we couldn’t continue with a two-item menu,” Hueneke said.

The specialized Heat Advisory Menu, which “requires very little hot equipment” to execute, emerged as a long-term solution, officially debtuting during a heat wave in mid-July.

“I’m pleased to report that the kitchen was very comfortable,” Hueneke said.

The hot-weather menu activates when the forecast predicts temperatures above 87 degrees for more than five hours. That includes Monday, July 28, the brewery announced this morning.

“We haven’t received any customer complaints, and everyone has been understanding that the alternative might have been closing the kitchen entirely,” Hueneke said.

Few kitchens in Milwaukee—and even fewer food trucks—have air-conditioning. When summer temperatures combine with the heat of fryers, grills and ovens, plus the physical strain of cooking, conditions can quickly become dangerous for back-of-house employees.

While heat-related closures are rare for brick-and-mortar restaurants, food trucks are more likely to shut down or cut service early for safety. Zocalo Food Park, home to eight food trucks and several pop-ups, lets vendors make that call. Last week, with temperatures in the mid-80s, several trucks did just that, one vendor said. Others, like SapSap, stayed open. Ultimately, each business decided for itself.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for southeast Wisconsin from noon to 8 p.m. Monday.

Many food businesses are typically closed on Mondays due to lower foot traffic. But for those that remain open, the heat may prompt early closures.

It’s best to check hours online or call ahead before heading out.

