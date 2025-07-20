The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

1. Murphy’s Law: Trouble at Milwaukee Art Museum?

Amid financial problems, staff layoffs, board leadership questioned.

Jul 15th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

2. Another East Side Restaurant Closes

The Original was both upscale and off the beaten path. Now, it’s closed.

Jul 14th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

3. Murphy’s Law: How Bucks, Brewers Help Bankrupt Milwaukee County

County faces $46 million deficit. How much is due to sports subsidies?

Jul 17th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

4. Walgreens Has Closed 25% of Its Milwaukee Stores

Chain continues its retreat from Milwaukee.

Jul 16th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

5. Milwaukee Oktoberfest Relocating in 2025

Move to Summerfest grounds marks major growth for the autumn festival.

Jul 17th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

6. New MPM Facility Drops a Beam While Celebrating New Milestone

A scary moment, then celebration of progress for Nature & Culture Museum.

Jul 16th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

7. Popular Dinner Experience Returning to Third Ward

How popular? The 2024 event sold out in 10 minutes.

Jul 14th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

8. After Lengthy Debate, Council Legalizes Carriage Homes

Did Milwaukee just eliminate single-family zoning?

Jul 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Transportation: Airport Prepping For International Terminal Construction

Milwaukee Mitchell lines up contractor for demolition as it works on financing.

Jul 14th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

10. Changes Coming to Popular Third Ward Restaurant

Award-winning chef Karen Bell shakes up things at Bavette.

Jul 11th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Milwaukee Art Museum Union Responds To Sudden, Unexpected Layoffs

Union Calls for Accountability from Senior Leadership, Board of Trustees

Jul 11th, 2025 by International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Lodge 66

2. Brewers Unveil Misiorowski “The Miz” T-Shirt Design

The First 25,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie Pitcher T-Shirt on Sunday, August 10.

Jul 17th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

3. Council Poised to Eliminate Single-Family Housing

Statement of Alderman Scott Spiker July 14, 2025

Jul 14th, 2025 by Ald. Scott Spiker

4. Fatal Moped Collision Under Investigation in Milwaukee

 

Jul 11th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

5. Wisconsin State Fair Nominated As Best State Fair

Help Wisconsin take home the title of best State Fair at USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards by voting every day through July 28

Jul 15th, 2025 by Wisconsin State Fair Park

6. Added to the Rotation, It Only Happens Here: Brewers Announce Misiorowski “The Miz” T-Shirt Giveaway

The First 25,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie Pitcher T-Shirt on Sunday, August 10

Jul 14th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

7. Boulder Junction takes comprehensive approach to community transformation

Development efforts range from downtown buildings to internet access

Jul 10th, 2025 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

8. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Wisconsin State Patrol Bureau Director David Pabst and Teresa “Teri” Pabst

 

Jul 17th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

9. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces Over $9 Million for Initiatives to Combat Opioid Epidemic

 

Jul 17th, 2025 by County Executive David Crowley

10. MPD Addresses Recent Violence in the Downtown Entertainment Area

 

Jul 12th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

