The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Murphy’s Law: Trouble at Milwaukee Art Museum?
Amid financial problems, staff layoffs, board leadership questioned.
Jul 15th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
2. Another East Side Restaurant Closes
The Original was both upscale and off the beaten path. Now, it’s closed.
Jul 14th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
3. Murphy’s Law: How Bucks, Brewers Help Bankrupt Milwaukee County
County faces $46 million deficit. How much is due to sports subsidies?
Jul 17th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
4. Walgreens Has Closed 25% of Its Milwaukee Stores
Chain continues its retreat from Milwaukee.
Jul 16th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Milwaukee Oktoberfest Relocating in 2025
Move to Summerfest grounds marks major growth for the autumn festival.
Jul 17th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
6. New MPM Facility Drops a Beam While Celebrating New Milestone
A scary moment, then celebration of progress for Nature & Culture Museum.
Jul 16th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
7. Popular Dinner Experience Returning to Third Ward
How popular? The 2024 event sold out in 10 minutes.
Jul 14th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
8. After Lengthy Debate, Council Legalizes Carriage Homes
Did Milwaukee just eliminate single-family zoning?
Jul 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Transportation: Airport Prepping For International Terminal Construction
Milwaukee Mitchell lines up contractor for demolition as it works on financing.
Jul 14th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
10. Changes Coming to Popular Third Ward Restaurant
Award-winning chef Karen Bell shakes up things at Bavette.
Jul 11th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
1. Milwaukee Art Museum Union Responds To Sudden, Unexpected Layoffs
Union Calls for Accountability from Senior Leadership, Board of Trustees
Jul 11th, 2025 by International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Lodge 66
2. Brewers Unveil Misiorowski “The Miz” T-Shirt Design
The First 25,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie Pitcher T-Shirt on Sunday, August 10.
Jul 17th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
3. Council Poised to Eliminate Single-Family Housing
Statement of Alderman Scott Spiker July 14, 2025
Jul 14th, 2025 by Ald. Scott Spiker
4. Fatal Moped Collision Under Investigation in Milwaukee
Jul 11th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department
5. Wisconsin State Fair Nominated As Best State Fair
Help Wisconsin take home the title of best State Fair at USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards by voting every day through July 28
Jul 15th, 2025 by Wisconsin State Fair Park
6. Added to the Rotation, It Only Happens Here: Brewers Announce Misiorowski “The Miz” T-Shirt Giveaway
The First 25,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie Pitcher T-Shirt on Sunday, August 10
Jul 14th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
7. Boulder Junction takes comprehensive approach to community transformation
Development efforts range from downtown buildings to internet access
Jul 10th, 2025 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
10. MPD Addresses Recent Violence in the Downtown Entertainment Area
Jul 12th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department
