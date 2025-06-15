Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jun 15th, 2025 07:00 am

Lupi & Iris Owners Announce New Concept

1. Lupi & Iris Owners Announce New Concept

Planning a New York-style Italian restaurant at Northwestern Mutual’s North Building.

Jun 9th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

‘No Kings’ Protests Will Be Held Across Wisconsin Saturday

2. ‘No Kings’ Protests Will Be Held Across Wisconsin Saturday

Nationwide protests are designed to counter President Trump’s military parade.

Jun 13th, 2025 by Evan Casey

Now Serving: Ruby’s Is Open

3. Now Serving: Ruby’s Is Open

Plus: Interval cafe workers call out ‘wage theft,’ Anodyne employees unionize and Dairyland leaves 3rd Street Market.

Jun 8th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Wisconsin EMS Staff Reaching ‘Crisis Point’

4. Wisconsin EMS Staff Reaching ‘Crisis Point’

Three legislative bills could help improve things. ‘It’s a vital service.’

Jun 9th, 2025 by Annie Pulley

Milwaukee Asks Again for Red Light Cameras To Nab Speeders

5. Milwaukee Asks Again for Red Light Cameras To Nab Speeders

New legislative bill limits where cameras can be placed, how proceeds are spent.

Jun 9th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: At Long Last, Northridge Begins To Disappear

6. Friday Photos: At Long Last, Northridge Begins To Disappear

Long-shuttered mall being erased from landscape.

Jun 6th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

New Faces in New Places

7. New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

Jun 8th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee

The Scoop on Blue Moon Ice Cream

8. The Scoop on Blue Moon Ice Cream

Milwaukee company trademarked the term, saying it served midwestern favorite since 1939.

Jun 8th, 2025 by Sarah Lehr

East Side Bakery Sets Grand Opening Date

9. East Side Bakery Sets Grand Opening Date

Poppy Bakery will open June 14 with breakfast pastries, focaccia, desserts and more.

Jun 13th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Board Will Vote on McGovern Park Senior Center With Housing

10. MKE County: Board Will Vote on McGovern Park Senior Center With Housing

County officials say affordable housing plan only way to save senior center.

Jun 7th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Gov. Evers, DOA Announce Over $750,000 to Promote Resilience in Wisconsin Coastal Communities

1. Gov. Evers, DOA Announce Over $750,000 to Promote Resilience in Wisconsin Coastal Communities

Investments will support critical habitat protection and restoration projects along Wisconsin’s Great Lakes shorelines

Jun 11th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers, DWD Announce Over $10 Million to Bolster Wisconsin’s Workforce

2. Gov. Evers, DWD Announce Over $10 Million to Bolster Wisconsin’s Workforce

Funding will help more than 1,400 workers across the state find work, grow their skills, and increase earnings

Jun 9th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee Night Market, presented by Clover®, kicks off 2025 season this Wednesday

3. Milwaukee Night Market, presented by Clover®, kicks off 2025 season this Wednesday

On four nights this summer, see West Wisconsin Avenue transform into Milwaukee’s gathering place

Jun 10th, 2025 by Westown Association

Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former Wisconsin National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jerome “Jerry” Berard

4. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former Wisconsin National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jerome “Jerry” Berard

 

Jun 12th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers, WEDC Join Yaskawa America Inc. to Announce Relocation and Expansion of Company’s North American Headquarters in Wisconsin

5. Gov. Evers, WEDC Join Yaskawa America Inc. to Announce Relocation and Expansion of Company’s North American Headquarters in Wisconsin

Company to add over 700 new jobs and invest $180 million in Franklin

Jun 13th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Employ Milwaukee Announces New President & CEO, Julie Cayo

6. Employ Milwaukee Announces New President & CEO, Julie Cayo

 

Jun 11th, 2025 by Employ Milwaukee

Wauwatosa’s Little Read Book store to close after 40 years in the Village

7. Wauwatosa’s Little Read Book store to close after 40 years in the Village

 

Jun 2nd, 2025 by Village of Wauwatosa Business Improvement District

Rep. Fitzgerald Statement on the Passage of the Rescissions Act of 2025

8. Rep. Fitzgerald Statement on the Passage of the Rescissions Act of 2025

 

Jun 12th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Monumental Sculpture Returning to Wisconsin Avenue to Honor Vel R. Phillips

9. Monumental Sculpture Returning to Wisconsin Avenue to Honor Vel R. Phillips

Working in partnership, the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District No. 21, America’s Black Holocaust Museum, and Sculpture Milwaukee will install “Within the Folds (Dialogue 1)” (2020), a figural sculpture by the internationally renowned artist Thomas J. Price, in Vel R. Phillips Plaza on June 11.

Jun 10th, 2025 by Sculpture Milwaukee

Brewers-Padres Game on Sunday to Air Exclusively on MLB Sunday Leadoff on Roku

10. Brewers-Padres Game on Sunday to Air Exclusively on MLB Sunday Leadoff on Roku

Sunday’s First Pitch Set for 12:05 p.m. CT

Jun 6th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

