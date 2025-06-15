The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Lupi & Iris Owners Announce New Concept
Planning a New York-style Italian restaurant at Northwestern Mutual’s North Building.
Jun 9th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
2. ‘No Kings’ Protests Will Be Held Across Wisconsin Saturday
Nationwide protests are designed to counter President Trump’s military parade.
Jun 13th, 2025 by Evan Casey
3. Now Serving: Ruby’s Is Open
Plus: Interval cafe workers call out ‘wage theft,’ Anodyne employees unionize and Dairyland leaves 3rd Street Market.
Jun 8th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
4. Wisconsin EMS Staff Reaching ‘Crisis Point’
Three legislative bills could help improve things. ‘It’s a vital service.’
Jun 9th, 2025 by Annie Pulley
5. Milwaukee Asks Again for Red Light Cameras To Nab Speeders
New legislative bill limits where cameras can be placed, how proceeds are spent.
Jun 9th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Friday Photos: At Long Last, Northridge Begins To Disappear
Long-shuttered mall being erased from landscape.
Jun 6th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
7. New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
Jun 8th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
8. The Scoop on Blue Moon Ice Cream
Milwaukee company trademarked the term, saying it served midwestern favorite since 1939.
Jun 8th, 2025 by Sarah Lehr
9. East Side Bakery Sets Grand Opening Date
Poppy Bakery will open June 14 with breakfast pastries, focaccia, desserts and more.
Jun 13th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
10. MKE County: Board Will Vote on McGovern Park Senior Center With Housing
County officials say affordable housing plan only way to save senior center.
Jun 7th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
1. Gov. Evers, DOA Announce Over $750,000 to Promote Resilience in Wisconsin Coastal Communities
Investments will support critical habitat protection and restoration projects along Wisconsin’s Great Lakes shorelines
Jun 11th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
2. Gov. Evers, DWD Announce Over $10 Million to Bolster Wisconsin’s Workforce
Funding will help more than 1,400 workers across the state find work, grow their skills, and increase earnings
Jun 9th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
3. Milwaukee Night Market, presented by Clover®, kicks off 2025 season this Wednesday
On four nights this summer, see West Wisconsin Avenue transform into Milwaukee’s gathering place
Jun 10th, 2025 by Westown Association
5. Gov. Evers, WEDC Join Yaskawa America Inc. to Announce Relocation and Expansion of Company’s North American Headquarters in Wisconsin
Company to add over 700 new jobs and invest $180 million in Franklin
Jun 13th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. Employ Milwaukee Announces New President & CEO, Julie Cayo
Jun 11th, 2025 by Employ Milwaukee
9. Monumental Sculpture Returning to Wisconsin Avenue to Honor Vel R. Phillips
Working in partnership, the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District No. 21, America’s Black Holocaust Museum, and Sculpture Milwaukee will install “Within the Folds (Dialogue 1)” (2020), a figural sculpture by the internationally renowned artist Thomas J. Price, in Vel R. Phillips Plaza on June 11.
Jun 10th, 2025 by Sculpture Milwaukee
10. Brewers-Padres Game on Sunday to Air Exclusively on MLB Sunday Leadoff on Roku
Sunday’s First Pitch Set for 12:05 p.m. CT
Jun 6th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
