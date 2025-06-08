New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
Wisconsin Conservation Congress Honors Youth Delegate Of The Year
On behalf of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is pleased to acknowledge Tommy Burr of Eagle River as the first annual recipient of the Youth Conservation Congress Delegate of the Year Award.
May 21st, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Milwaukee Rep Regional Finalist Wins First Place at 2025 Next Narrative® Monologue Competition National Finals in New York City for the Second Year in a Row
Silver Anderson from Golda Meir High School won first place in the 2025 True Colors Theatre Next Narrative® Monologue Competition.
May 14th, 2025 by Milwaukee Repertory Theater
State Representative Amaad Rivera-Wagner Joins Board of Directors
Wisconsin leader will guide nonprofit’s next chapter of community service
May 13th, 2025 by Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project
Colliers | Wisconsin Welcomes Industry Veteran Jesse Schluter
Locally owned and operated firm eyes ongoing growth with expansion of Madison office
May 12th, 2025 by Colliers
Ampersand Welcomes Alyse Marin as New Account Manager
May 8th, 2025 by Ampersand
Milwaukee Arts Board announces 2025 Artists of the Year, Friends of the Arts Award honorees
Artists Amal Azzam and Aaron Boyd were named the 2025 Artists of the Year, while Nakeysha Roberts Washington and Symphony Swan-Zawadi were named the 2025 Friends of the Arts.
May 7th, 2025 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development
Gov. Evers Appoints Two Members to DATCP Board
Gov. Tony Evers announced the reappointment of Cindy Brown and the appointment of Andy Hatch to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Board, effective May 2, 2025.
May 6th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection
WTMJ-TV (TMJ4) Announces Don Adams as New Sales Manager
May 5th, 2025 by TMJ4
Gov. Evers Appoints Three Regents to the UW Board of Regents
Gov. Tony Evers today announced three appointments to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents naming Regents Tom Palzewicz, Linda Terwilliger, and Noah Fritz.
May 1st, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
