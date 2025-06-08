New Faces in New Places

Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Appoints Ben Jones to the Dane County Circuit Court

May 23rd, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Dominican Center Welcomes New Executive Director, Britney Roberson

May 21st, 2025 by Dominican Center

Wisconsin Conservation Congress Honors Youth Delegate Of The Year

On behalf of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is pleased to acknowledge Tommy Burr of Eagle River as the first annual recipient of the Youth Conservation Congress Delegate of the Year Award.

May 21st, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Jon Stone Appointed Chair of Quarles Research Education & Higher Institution Team

May 19th, 2025 by Quarles

FLOOR360 Promotes Jeff Rathsack to Commercial Sales Manager, Bringing Decades of Proven Expertise

May 18th, 2025 by FLOOR360

Sarah Hagenow Selected as 78th Alice in Dairyland

May 17th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Milwaukee Rep Regional Finalist Wins First Place at 2025 Next Narrative® Monologue Competition National Finals in New York City for the Second Year in a Row

Silver Anderson from Golda Meir High School won first place in the 2025 True Colors Theatre Next Narrative® Monologue Competition.

May 14th, 2025 by Milwaukee Repertory Theater

State Representative Amaad Rivera-Wagner Joins Board of Directors

Wisconsin leader will guide nonprofit’s next chapter of community service

May 13th, 2025 by Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project

Danielle Endvick Named Executive Director of Wisconsin Farmers Union

May 13th, 2025 by Wisconsin Farmers Union

Children’s Wisconsin Welcomes Benjamin Mansalis, MD, as Chief Information and Digital Officer

May 12th, 2025 by Children’s Wisconsin

Colliers | Wisconsin Welcomes Industry Veteran Jesse Schluter

Locally owned and operated firm eyes ongoing growth with expansion of Madison office

May 12th, 2025 by Colliers

Ampersand Welcomes Alyse Marin as New Account Manager

May 8th, 2025 by Ampersand

Milwaukee Arts Board announces 2025 Artists of the Year, Friends of the Arts Award honorees

Artists Amal Azzam and Aaron Boyd were named the 2025 Artists of the Year, while Nakeysha Roberts Washington and Symphony Swan-Zawadi were named the 2025 Friends of the Arts.

May 7th, 2025 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development

WWBIC Names Kathryn Dunn as New President/CVO

May 6th, 2025 by Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.

Gov. Evers Appoints Two Members to DATCP Board

Gov. Tony Evers announced the reappointment of Cindy Brown and the appointment of Andy Hatch to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Board, effective May 2, 2025.

May 6th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Colliers | Wisconsin Names Mark Pucci as New Partner in Fox Valley

May 6th, 2025 by Colliers

WTMJ-TV (TMJ4) Announces Don Adams as New Sales Manager

May 5th, 2025 by TMJ4

Carthage promotes Joseph Tenuta to distinguished business professorship

May 5th, 2025 by Carthage College

Gov. Evers Appoints Three Regents to the UW Board of Regents

Gov. Tony Evers today announced three appointments to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents naming Regents Tom Palzewicz, Linda Terwilliger, and Noah Fritz.

May 1st, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Appoints Jeff Hastings to the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, Reappoints Bill Smith

May 1st, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Dawn David, Accomplished IP Litigator with Deep Experience Across Technologies, Joins Quarles as Partner in Milwaukee Office

May 1st, 2025 by Quarles

