Lupi & Iris Owners Announce New Concept

One of Milwaukee’s most highly regarded restaurants will soon gain a sister business — and a neighbor — in East Town.

Adam Siegel and Daria Aitken-Siegel, owners of Lupi & Iris, announced Monday plans to open a New York-style Italian restaurant at 818 E. Mason St., less than a block from their upscale French and Mediterranean eatery, which recently marked its third anniversary.

The venture — still unnamed — will occupy the first floor of Northwestern Mutual’s North Building, which is in the midst of a $500 million renovation project. The restaurant is slated to open in late 2026, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to bring a New York Italian dining experience to Milwaukee,” Aitken-Siegel said in a statement. “It’s an honor to participate in the continued efforts of Northwestern Mutual’s North Office Building Modernization Project and the City of Milwaukee’s goal to energize and foster growth in the downtown area.”

Siegel is leading menu development for the new restaurant, which aims to offer a more relaxed — yet still refined — experience compared to Lupi & Iris.

Bruce Westling of Newmark Group Inc.’s Milwaukee Office advised both parties in the transaction, while Eppstein Uhen Architects of Milwaukee is handling design work for the project.

Additional details, including menu items, beverage offerings and atmosphere, will be announced later this week.

A 2008 James Beard Award winner for Best Chef: Midwest, Siegel has led the kitchen at Lupi & Iris since its 2022 opening. His career also includes leadership roles at more than a dozen Milwaukee-area establishments, including The Bartolotta Restaurants‘ Lake Park Bistro and Bacchus.

Lupi & Iris marked Siegel’s first venture as a restaurant owner and has emerged as a successful addition to Milwaukee’s culinary scene. In 2023, it was a finalist for the James Beard Foundation Award for Best New Restaurant, was featured in Eater’s Where to Eat in 2024 list, and served as a filming location for season 21 of “Top Chef,” with Siegel appearing as a guest judge.

Siegel originally partnered with real estate developer Michael DeMichele for the business. Last fall, DeMichele sold his 40% share to Siegel, according to a license renewal application. Aitken-Siegel now holds a 50% ownership stake in the restaurant. She’s also the in-house florist.

“We congratulate the Siegels and their restaurant team on the third anniversary of Lupi & Iris, and we are pleased to welcome their newest restaurant to the Northwestern Mutual North Building in 2026,” said Cal Schattschneider, vice president of campus and event experiences at Northwestern Mutual, in a statement. “Having an inviting local restaurant be part of our new building reflects our vision of a vibrant campus that brings together our workforce, the local community and bustling energy in downtown Milwaukee.”

Northwestern Mutual’s ongoing construction project aims to overhaul the previous, 18-story North Building into a miniature clone of the company’s 32-story signature tower.

See Urban Milwaukee’s previous reporting for more information on the renovation.

