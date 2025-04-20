Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Apr 20th, 2025 07:00 am

Airport Post Office Moving To New Location

1. Airport Post Office Moving To New Location

Late-operating post office moving 1.5 miles, off airport property.

Apr 11th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Trump Administration Cuts More Than $12 Million in UW-Madison Research Funding

2. Trump Administration Cuts More Than $12 Million in UW-Madison Research Funding

Lawsuit from Wisconsin and 15 other states says National Institutes of Health engaged in ‘unlawful’ effort to disrupt federal research grants.

Apr 11th, 2025 by Rich Kremer

Interval Cafe Faces Eviction on East Side

3. Interval Cafe Faces Eviction on East Side

Company has vacated Bay View cafe, and faces eviction from Jackson St. location.

Apr 15th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

New Restaurant For Bay View’s White House

4. New Restaurant For Bay View’s White House

Mother’s, led by Vanessa Rose, aims to open in time for Pride Month.

Apr 16th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Vandals Are Taking Apart Beached Boat

5. Vandals Are Taking Apart Beached Boat

Top of vessel now gone as owners and public authorities are MIA.

Apr 16th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

East Side Food Hall Is Closing

6. East Side Food Hall Is Closing

After 7 years, Crossroads Collective closing May 8, hoping to ‘pass the torch’ to new local operator

Apr 15th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

7-Story East Side Apartment Complex Wins Key Endorsement

7. 7-Story East Side Apartment Complex Wins Key Endorsement

New alder Alex Brower backs new housing for long-vacant site.

Apr 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Anodyne Coffee Workers Are Unionizing

8. Anodyne Coffee Workers Are Unionizing

Seeking union recognition from Fairwave Holdings, which bought Anodyne in 2023.

Apr 15th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Who Will Oppose Justice Rebecca Bradley?

9. Murphy’s Law: Who Will Oppose Justice Rebecca Bradley?

WI Supreme Court incumbents almost never lose. Bradley could be an exception.

Apr 15th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Murphy’s Law: Anti-Trust Case Against Live Nation Could Impact Milwaukee

10. Murphy’s Law: Anti-Trust Case Against Live Nation Could Impact Milwaukee

Pabst Theater, other concert venues could be subpoenaed, helped or hurt.

Apr 14th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on the Revocation of Student Visas at UW-Milwaukee

1. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on the Revocation of Student Visas at UW-Milwaukee

 

Apr 16th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Sens. Johnson, Grassley Demand Key Communications and Records Relating to FBI’s Handling of Hunter Biden’s Laptop

2. Sens. Johnson, Grassley Demand Key Communications and Records Relating to FBI’s Handling of Hunter Biden’s Laptop

 

Apr 10th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Incident at Vincent High School demonstrates the need for policy changes at schools

3. Incident at Vincent High School demonstrates the need for policy changes at schools

Statement of Alderwoman Larresa Taylor April 16, 2025

Apr 16th, 2025 by Ald. Larresa Taylor

Trump Admin Halts More Than $35 Million from Wisconsin Head Start Centers, A 50% Cut

4. Trump Admin Halts More Than $35 Million from Wisconsin Head Start Centers, A 50% Cut

 

Apr 17th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

New Cross-Partisan Group Launches with Goal to Lower Political Temperature and Give Centrist Voters a Say in Their Government Group Aims to Become a “Fusion” Political Party

5. New Cross-Partisan Group Launches with Goal to Lower Political Temperature and Give Centrist Voters a Say in Their Government Group Aims to Become a “Fusion” Political Party

 

Apr 13th, 2025 by United Wisconsin

Sen. Johnson Calls on DOJ, FBI, HHS OIG to Investigate Alleged Mishandling of HHS Official Records

6. Sen. Johnson Calls on DOJ, FBI, HHS OIG to Investigate Alleged Mishandling of HHS Official Records

 

Apr 10th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Sens. Johnson, Grassley Demand Records from DOJ IG on J6 Confidential Human Sources

7. Sens. Johnson, Grassley Demand Records from DOJ IG on J6 Confidential Human Sources

 

Apr 16th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Bernie Sanders Heading to Michigan and Wisconsin for Fighting Oligarchy Tour

8. Bernie Sanders Heading to Michigan and Wisconsin for Fighting Oligarchy Tour

 

Feb 28th, 2025 by Bernie Sanders

Milwaukee Founders and Beer Barons Bobblehead Series Unveiled to Celebrate 414 Day

9. Milwaukee Founders and Beer Barons Bobblehead Series Unveiled to Celebrate 414 Day

 

Apr 14th, 2025 by National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Speaker Vos Statement on the Supreme Court’s Rubber Stamp of Governor Evers’ 402 Year Property Tax Increase

10. Speaker Vos Statement on the Supreme Court’s Rubber Stamp of Governor Evers’ 402 Year Property Tax Increase

 

Apr 18th, 2025 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

