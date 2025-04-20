The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Airport Post Office Moving To New Location
Late-operating post office moving 1.5 miles, off airport property.
Apr 11th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Trump Administration Cuts More Than $12 Million in UW-Madison Research Funding
Lawsuit from Wisconsin and 15 other states says National Institutes of Health engaged in ‘unlawful’ effort to disrupt federal research grants.
Apr 11th, 2025 by Rich Kremer
3. Interval Cafe Faces Eviction on East Side
Company has vacated Bay View cafe, and faces eviction from Jackson St. location.
Apr 15th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
4. New Restaurant For Bay View’s White House
Mother’s, led by Vanessa Rose, aims to open in time for Pride Month.
Apr 16th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
5. Vandals Are Taking Apart Beached Boat
Top of vessel now gone as owners and public authorities are MIA.
Apr 16th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. East Side Food Hall Is Closing
After 7 years, Crossroads Collective closing May 8, hoping to ‘pass the torch’ to new local operator
Apr 15th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
7. 7-Story East Side Apartment Complex Wins Key Endorsement
New alder Alex Brower backs new housing for long-vacant site.
Apr 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Anodyne Coffee Workers Are Unionizing
Seeking union recognition from Fairwave Holdings, which bought Anodyne in 2023.
Apr 15th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
9. Murphy’s Law: Who Will Oppose Justice Rebecca Bradley?
WI Supreme Court incumbents almost never lose. Bradley could be an exception.
Apr 15th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
10. Murphy’s Law: Anti-Trust Case Against Live Nation Could Impact Milwaukee
Pabst Theater, other concert venues could be subpoenaed, helped or hurt.
Apr 14th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
3. Incident at Vincent High School demonstrates the need for policy changes at schools
Statement of Alderwoman Larresa Taylor April 16, 2025
Apr 16th, 2025 by Ald. Larresa Taylor
