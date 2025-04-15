Murphy’s Law
Who Will Oppose Justice Rebecca Bradley?
WI Supreme Court incumbents almost never lose. Bradley could be an exception.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Murphy's Law
-
Anti-Trust Case Against Live Nation Could Impact MilwaukeeApr 14th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
-
The Decline of The Water CouncilApr 9th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
-
How Much Did Musk Pay Per Vote?Apr 8th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy