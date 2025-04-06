Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

Apr 6th, 2025

1. Murphy’s Law: Who’s Ahead in Wisconsin Supreme Court Election?

What do the polls show? How big will turnout be?

Mar 28th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

2. What The Voters Are Saying on Wisconsin’s Historic Election Day

The nation is watching as voters decide state’s pivotal Supreme Court race.

Apr 1st, 2025 by WPR Staff

3. Third Ward Restaurant Adding Retractable Roof

Movable glass enclosure first of its kind in Milwaukee.

Mar 31st, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

4. New MPS Superintendent Dumps Beleaguered Facilities Director

Top building manager gone as lead crisis drags on.

Apr 3rd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

5. Brower Defeats Bauman In Race To Replace Brostoff

The nonpartisan Milwaukee Common Council now has a self-described socialist joining its ranks.

Apr 1st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Amtrak Substituting Buses for Trains on Hiawatha, Other Routes

Corrosion on 35-year-old coaches leaves railroad scrambling for equipment.

Apr 2nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

7. Marquette Poll Identifies Just How Unpopular Trump’s Tariffs and Musk Are

Majority of adults still favor deporting immigrants in the country illegally.

Apr 4th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

8. Interval Is Closed Indefinitely

Lower East Side and Bay View cafes closed abruptly this week, with staff citing lack of payment.

Mar 28th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

9. Crawford Beats Schimel in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

Race turned into a national election and a loss for Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

Apr 1st, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

10. Is Stack’D Burger Bar Closed?

All signs suggest restaurant on S. 1st has closed after a 15-year run.

Apr 1st, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. PSI Chairman Johnson Requests COVID-19 Vaccine Records and Communications from Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson

 

Apr 4th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

2. Baldwin Introduces Bill to Release Illegally Withheld Funding for Wisconsin Farmers

Legislation comes after Trump Administration continues to take back funding guaranteed to Wisconsin’s farmers and producers

Mar 31st, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

3. Trump Strips Another $645,000 from Wisconsin Schools

Kinser Still Silent as Real Damage Mounts

Mar 31st, 2025 by Jill Underly

4. Kinser Endorsed by the Wisconsin State Journal

 

Mar 31st, 2025 by Brittany Kinser

5. Gov. Evers Releases Statement on Wisconsin Election Results

 

Apr 1st, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

6. A Better Wisconsin Together Reacts to Results of Wisconsin Supreme Court Election

 

Apr 1st, 2025 by A Better Wisconsin Together

7. Brittany Kinser Releases Statement on Election Night Results

 

Apr 1st, 2025 by Brittany Kinser

8. Sens. Johnson, Blumenthal, Hawley Open Investigation into Meta for Alleged Collaboration with CCP

 

Apr 2nd, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

9. Statement on Recusal

 

Mar 28th, 2025 by Susan Crawford

10. Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Sheboygan County

 

Apr 4th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

