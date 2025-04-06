The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Murphy’s Law: Who’s Ahead in Wisconsin Supreme Court Election?
What do the polls show? How big will turnout be?
Mar 28th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
2. What The Voters Are Saying on Wisconsin’s Historic Election Day
The nation is watching as voters decide state’s pivotal Supreme Court race.
Apr 1st, 2025 by WPR Staff
3. Third Ward Restaurant Adding Retractable Roof
Movable glass enclosure first of its kind in Milwaukee.
Mar 31st, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
4. New MPS Superintendent Dumps Beleaguered Facilities Director
Top building manager gone as lead crisis drags on.
Apr 3rd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Brower Defeats Bauman In Race To Replace Brostoff
The nonpartisan Milwaukee Common Council now has a self-described socialist joining its ranks.
Apr 1st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Amtrak Substituting Buses for Trains on Hiawatha, Other Routes
Corrosion on 35-year-old coaches leaves railroad scrambling for equipment.
Apr 2nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Marquette Poll Identifies Just How Unpopular Trump’s Tariffs and Musk Are
Majority of adults still favor deporting immigrants in the country illegally.
Apr 4th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
8. Interval Is Closed Indefinitely
Lower East Side and Bay View cafes closed abruptly this week, with staff citing lack of payment.
Mar 28th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
9. Crawford Beats Schimel in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race
Race turned into a national election and a loss for Elon Musk and Donald Trump.
Apr 1st, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
10. Is Stack’D Burger Bar Closed?
All signs suggest restaurant on S. 1st has closed after a 15-year run.
Apr 1st, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Baldwin Introduces Bill to Release Illegally Withheld Funding for Wisconsin Farmers
Legislation comes after Trump Administration continues to take back funding guaranteed to Wisconsin’s farmers and producers
Mar 31st, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
3. Trump Strips Another $645,000 from Wisconsin Schools
Kinser Still Silent as Real Damage Mounts
Mar 31st, 2025 by Jill Underly
4. Kinser Endorsed by the Wisconsin State Journal
Mar 31st, 2025 by Brittany Kinser
5. Gov. Evers Releases Statement on Wisconsin Election Results
Apr 1st, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
7. Brittany Kinser Releases Statement on Election Night Results
Apr 1st, 2025 by Brittany Kinser
9. Statement on Recusal
Mar 28th, 2025 by Susan Crawford
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 30th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 23rd, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 16th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee