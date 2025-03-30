The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Murphy’s Law: Who’s Ahead in Wisconsin Supreme Court Election?
What do the polls show? How big will turnout be?
Mar 28th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
2. ‘Bar Rescue’ Revamps Two Milwaukee Taverns
Tropic Lounge and Daq Shack both got the ‘Taffer treatment’ last year.
Mar 26th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
3. Interval Is Closed Indefinitely
Lower East Side and Bay View cafes closed abruptly this week, with staff citing lack of payment.
Mar 28th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
4. Wisconsin Man’s Testimony About Gender-Affirming Care Goes Viral
Milwaukee retiree Larry Jones, 85, came to a legislative hearing and changed his mind.
Mar 24th, 2025 by Hallie Claflin
5. West Side Sports Bar For Sale
Rounding Third, a baseball-themed bar, hit the market just ahead of Brewers’ Opening Day.
Mar 25th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
6. Friday Photos: 95-Year-Old Church Demolished on South Side
Long-vacant Holy Spirit razed. See what will replace it.
Mar 21st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Back in the News: Schimel Gets Terrible Grades from Bar Association
Crawford ranks far higher for judicial characteristics in Supreme Court race.
Mar 27th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
8. Microsoft Halts Work On Future Phases of Wisconsin Data Centers
First phase of project still ‘fully on track’ spokesperson says
Mar 21st, 2025 by Nick Rommel
9. Back in the News: How Musk Was Recruited to Back Schimel
Did Scott Walker sell the billionaire on flipping the Wisconsin Supreme Court?
Mar 24th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
10. Elon Musk Gives $1 Million to Green Bay Voter
His America PAC offers $100 to sign a petition with $1 million prizes.
Mar 27th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Press Releases
2. Former Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz Recommends Brittany Kinser
Mar 24th, 2025 by Brittany Kinser
3. Baldwin Calls Out Trump Undermining Small Business Owners, Demands Admin Release Report on Proposed Cuts to the Bipartisan MBDA
Baldwin and Republican colleagues helped make Minority Business Development Center permanent to help entrepreneurs, create jobs, and grow economy
Mar 26th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
4. “I’m Not a Lobbyist” Brittany Kinser Gets Endorsed for… Lobbying
Mar 24th, 2025 by Jill Underly
5. Pocan Urges USPS Leadership to Halt Plan to Cut 10,000 Jobs
Mar 26th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan
6. I Missed The Mark, But Not This Mission
Statement from Alderman Lamont Westmoreland March 26, 2025
Mar 26th, 2025 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
7. WisDOT Runs Out of Gas on W. Forest Home Ave. Project – Before It Even Begins
Statement of Alderman Peter Burgelis
Mar 25th, 2025 by Ald. Peter Burgelis
10. Spring is Here… and So Is the Trash
Statement from Alderman Lamont Westmoreland March 24, 2025
Mar 24th, 2025 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
