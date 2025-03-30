Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 30th, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Murphy’s Law: Who’s Ahead in Wisconsin Supreme Court Election?

1. Murphy’s Law: Who’s Ahead in Wisconsin Supreme Court Election?

What do the polls show? How big will turnout be?

Mar 28th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

‘Bar Rescue’ Revamps Two Milwaukee Taverns

2. ‘Bar Rescue’ Revamps Two Milwaukee Taverns

Tropic Lounge and Daq Shack both got the ‘Taffer treatment’ last year.

Mar 26th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Interval Is Closed Indefinitely

3. Interval Is Closed Indefinitely

Lower East Side and Bay View cafes closed abruptly this week, with staff citing lack of payment.

Mar 28th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Wisconsin Man’s Testimony About Gender-Affirming Care Goes Viral

4. Wisconsin Man’s Testimony About Gender-Affirming Care Goes Viral

Milwaukee retiree Larry Jones, 85, came to a legislative hearing and changed his mind.

Mar 24th, 2025 by Hallie Claflin

West Side Sports Bar For Sale

5. West Side Sports Bar For Sale

Rounding Third, a baseball-themed bar, hit the market just ahead of Brewers’ Opening Day.

Mar 25th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Friday Photos: 95-Year-Old Church Demolished on South Side

6. Friday Photos: 95-Year-Old Church Demolished on South Side

Long-vacant Holy Spirit razed. See what will replace it.

Mar 21st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Schimel Gets Terrible Grades from Bar Association

7. Back in the News: Schimel Gets Terrible Grades from Bar Association

Crawford ranks far higher for judicial characteristics in Supreme Court race.

Mar 27th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Microsoft Halts Work On Future Phases of Wisconsin Data Centers

8. Microsoft Halts Work On Future Phases of Wisconsin Data Centers

First phase of project still ‘fully on track’ spokesperson says

Mar 21st, 2025 by Nick Rommel

Back in the News: How Musk Was Recruited to Back Schimel

9. Back in the News: How Musk Was Recruited to Back Schimel

Did Scott Walker sell the billionaire on flipping the Wisconsin Supreme Court?

Mar 24th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Elon Musk Gives $1 Million to Green Bay Voter

10. Elon Musk Gives $1 Million to Green Bay Voter

His America PAC offers $100 to sign a petition with $1 million prizes.

Mar 27th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Bernie Sanders Heading to Michigan and Wisconsin for Fighting Oligarchy Tour

1. Bernie Sanders Heading to Michigan and Wisconsin for Fighting Oligarchy Tour

 

Feb 28th, 2025 by Bernie Sanders

Former Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz Recommends Brittany Kinser

2. Former Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz Recommends Brittany Kinser

 

Mar 24th, 2025 by Brittany Kinser

Baldwin Calls Out Trump Undermining Small Business Owners, Demands Admin Release Report on Proposed Cuts to the Bipartisan MBDA

3. Baldwin Calls Out Trump Undermining Small Business Owners, Demands Admin Release Report on Proposed Cuts to the Bipartisan MBDA

Baldwin and Republican colleagues helped make Minority Business Development Center permanent to help entrepreneurs, create jobs, and grow economy

Mar 26th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

“I’m Not a Lobbyist” Brittany Kinser Gets Endorsed for… Lobbying

4. “I’m Not a Lobbyist” Brittany Kinser Gets Endorsed for… Lobbying

 

Mar 24th, 2025 by Jill Underly

Pocan Urges USPS Leadership to Halt Plan to Cut 10,000 Jobs

5. Pocan Urges USPS Leadership to Halt Plan to Cut 10,000 Jobs

 

Mar 26th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan

I Missed The Mark, But Not This Mission

6. I Missed The Mark, But Not This Mission

Statement from Alderman Lamont Westmoreland March 26, 2025

Mar 26th, 2025 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

WisDOT Runs Out of Gas on W. Forest Home Ave. Project – Before It Even Begins

7. WisDOT Runs Out of Gas on W. Forest Home Ave. Project – Before It Even Begins

Statement of Alderman Peter Burgelis

Mar 25th, 2025 by Ald. Peter Burgelis

Uptown Crossing BID #16 Welcomes New Executive Director, Montavius Jones

8. Uptown Crossing BID #16 Welcomes New Executive Director, Montavius Jones

 

Mar 25th, 2025 by Uptown Crossing Business Improvement District

Lobbyist Brittany Kinser Says She’d “Love” to Meet and Campaign with Trump’s Education Hitwoman, Linda McMahon

9. Lobbyist Brittany Kinser Says She’d “Love” to Meet and Campaign with Trump’s Education Hitwoman, Linda McMahon

 

Mar 24th, 2025 by Jill Underly

Spring is Here… and So Is the Trash

10. Spring is Here… and So Is the Trash

Statement from Alderman Lamont Westmoreland March 24, 2025

Mar 24th, 2025 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us