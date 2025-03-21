95-Year-Old Church Demolished on South Side
Long-vacant Holy Spirit razed. See what will replace it.
Former parishoners of Holy Spirit got to say farewell to their church for the second time.
The former Catholic church, 2273 S. 31st St., was demolished this year by New Berlin Grading. A new Catholic school building is set to take its place in the Layton Park neighborhood.
The building held its last regularly scheduled service in 1999. Holy Spirit, a historically German church, merged with St. Barbara, a historically Polish church, that year and renamed itself Saint Rafael the Archangel. The combined parish continues to worship at the former St. Barbara church, 2059 S. 33rd St. A statement from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee at the time of the merger said the new parish had approximately 600 members. The parish vicar is now Father Alejandro Umul Chopox.
St. Rafael, part of Seton Catholic Schools, will relocate from its two existing buildings to a new structure on the site of the church. The K4-8th grade school, according to its 2023-2024 state report card, has 281 students and earned a 79.6 rating (four stars, exceeds expectations). Almost 99% of its student body comes from the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program and a nearly equal percentage identifies as Hispanic or Latino. According to state standards, 80% of the student body is economically disadvantaged.
St. Rafael is currently split between buildings at 2251 S. 31st St., the original Holy Spirit building from 1902, and 2075 S. 32nd St., formerly St. Barbara school. The new building is expected to have space for 500 students. A school merger between Holy Spirit and St. Barbara preceded a parish merger, with the two schools combining in 1992.
The school is one of two new buildings that Seton is planning. Prince of Peace, which is also currently split across two buildings, will also receive a new building at 1114 S. 25th St. Seton, which was created in 2015, is raising $40 million to support the effort and its other schools. The two new buildings are expected to cost $23 million. Both are being designed by Zimmerman Architectural Studios. CG Schmidt, based on a sign at the St. Rafael site, is leading the general contracting.
“This represents a major milestone for Catholic education not only in Milwaukee but regionally and even nationally,” said Archbishop Jerome Listecki in a statement issued at the time of the September announcement. “This sends a strong message about Seton’s deep commitment to urban Catholic education in Milwaukee. These two new schools will educate a new generation and become anchors that further revitalize these neighborhoods and assist in building a stronger community.”
When the now-demolished building was completed in 1930, Holy Spirit was then known as Holy Ghost. The parish, according to archdiocese records, voted to rename itself in 1976. In 1962, it gained a rectory, demolished with the church, to the west and a convent to the north.
A raze permit estimates the cost to level the church structure at $600,000.
According to a building permit request, Seton also plans to demolish the current school and former church structure at 2251 S. 31st St. as part of a future project. The convent structure is to remain.
While the former church faced S. 31st St., the new school will be oriented toward the intersection of S. 32nd Street and W. Lincoln Avenue. A building permit indicates it would be a two-story building and include 37,064 square feet of space. A rendering of the school depicts it as setback from the intersection, but the building permit documentation shows it pushed to the corner with parking in the rear. It is expected to be completed in early 2026.
Holy Spirit was not identified as a candidate for historic designation in either a 1966 report, City of Steeples, nor a 2023 update Milwaukee’s Houses of Worship. The last St. Barbara church, constructed in 1959, was surveyed for the 2023 report, but not recommended for potential historic protection.
Photos
Rendering and Current School
Demolition Video
Comments
Seems like good use of an unused property.
I am always amazed over the fact that the Catholic philanthropy in Milwaukee will hand over tens of millions of dollars to fund Catholic schools while Cardinal Stritch, a Catholic affricated college that educated many of the teachers in the community, was left to go bankrupt. While Alverno struggles to keep its doors open with the creative programs especially fop women and minorities, the local Catholic philanthropy dries up. Much of sectarian philanthropy is directed by wealthy conservatives to schools that promote their conservative values and not the core teachings of Jesus Christ. When a choice schools states that it is “nondenominational, it is a sure sign that core religious ethics are not being taught.
“Choice schools are for the most part, one huge scam.
Once they have to be inspected and adhere to standards then and only then can they be considered legitimate.
Many allow unlicensed and uneducated people to be teachers.
By uneducated I mean folks who do not have a major subject nor have they gone thru student teaching to at least get some feedback on how they might be effective.
Teaching is not a walk in the park. It is rewarding and often difficult.