West Side Sports Bar For Sale

Rounding Third, a baseball-themed bar, hit the market just ahead of Brewer's Opening Day.

As the Milwaukee Brewers gear up for Opening Day, a nearby sports bar is in its final innings.

Rounding Third, located at 6317 W. Blue Mound Rd., is seeking new owners after a 17-year run in the Bluemound Heights neighborhood. The bar remains open as the owner tries to sell the business.

Owner Tim Toetz is selling the “turnkey” bar and restaurant and its 6,716-square-foot building for $1.1 million, according to an online listing, which touts the business’s size, amenities and “phenomenal location” near American Family Field. Toetz, who is also the building owner, could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

The building, also home to Jim Rauth’s Comedy College, is listed by Team Hoffmann at RE/Max Lakeside-Central. It has been on the market since Feb. 21.

The 1925 building features extensive bar seating, a banquet hall and a full kitchen with equipment included, according to the listing A lower-level bar room with a separate entrance “offers tons of additional possibilities,” and brings the total capacity to nearly 300.

The sale also includes a pool table, slot machines and a stage with audio equipment. The building’s upper level houses a one-bedroom apartment.

Toetz, a longtime baseball fan, opened Rounding Third in 2008. With a menu of easy-eating pub fare and plenty of draft beers, the bar has become a destination for Brewers’ fans before and after games, thanks in part to its shuttle service.

Rounding Third is one of several Brewers-themed establishments located along a stretch of W. Bluemound Road near the ballpark, including Dugout 54, Magoo’s on the Mound and Kelly’s Bleachers.

In addition to its baseball theme, Rounding Third is known for its live entertainment, including weekend karaoke. The bar’s food menu includes chicken wings with a choice of sauce, sandwiches, wraps, burgers, pizza and other casual eats. Fish fry is available on Fridays.

The bar’s operating hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

For more information, see the online listing.

