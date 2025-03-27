Elon Musk Gives $1 Million to Green Bay Voter

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The America PAC funded by Elon Musk has gone even further in its bid to pay potential voters in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court between Republican backed candidate Brad Schimel and Democratic-backed candidate Susan Crawford.

“Big News from Wisconsin,” the PAC announced in emails it is sending to Wisconsin residents.

“Scott A from Green Bay has been selected as the first $1 MILLION spokesperson for signing the petition opposing activist judges.

“You could be the next.

“Wisconsin registered voters sign the petition can earn $100 and may be chosen as our next $1 MILLION spokesperson.”

Sign here, the message urges and gives a link to the petition.

“Exciting to announce our first million dollar award for supporting our petition against activist judges in Wisconsin!” Musk announced on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter which he owns. “Next million dollar award will be announced in 2 days.”

Musk’s PAC used this $100 giveaway in the November presidential election, and revised it for the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, offering $100 to anyone who signed a petition opposing activist judges. The PAC will then use the list of those who signed the petition to contact and make sure those people vote in the high-stakes Wisconsin election on Tuesday, April 1.

Musk’s unprecedented money offer to potential voters has been condemned by good government groups as undermining a democratic election, but survived a court challenge last fall. Democratic Party officials have also blasted the tactic.

Crawford’s campaign spokesman Derrick Honeyman offered this statement on the Musk-financed payouts:

“It turns out that Schimel is such a bad candidate that Elon Musk will spend whatever it takes to prop up Schimel’s failing campaign in a corrupt attempt to buy influence on the Supreme Court for his company’s lawsuit,” Honeyman said, referring to Musk’s company Tesla which is involved in a lawsuit in Wisconsin that may eventually come before the state Supreme Court. “It’s corrupt, it’s extreme, and it’s disgraceful to our state and judiciary.”

But one independent voter and opponent of Trump I know (who preferred to remain anonymous) took a different tack last fall, with every member of his family signing the petition to get that money from Musk and then voting for Democrat Kamala Harris. Their candidate lost but the family earned several hundred dollars.