New Restaurant For Bay View’s White House

“I think the mark of a good chef — and really any restaurant worker — is the ability to pivot,” said Vanessa Rose, a skill she’s now putting into practice with her plans to open an LGBTQ-centered third space, this time in a different neighborhood.

Rose, who earlier this year pursued the former Company Brewing space in Riverwest, has since shifted her focus to the White House in Bay View, where she plans to launch her culinary concept, Mother’s, as a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

The historic building at 2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., most recently home to SAGE, is expected to reopen as Mother’s in time for Pride Month, welcoming guests for food, drinks, entertainment and community gatherings to kick off the festival season.

The concept, first introduced in early 2024, has gained momentum as a pop-up at restaurants like Ardent and Amilinda. Its menu casts off traditional boundaries, drawing inspiration from diverse cuisines to create innovative dishes with complex layers of flavor.

“I’m still riding cloud nine,” said Rose, who signed a lease for the restaurant and a second-floor event space this week. She announced the news on social media Tuesday evening, noting that negotiations for the Company Brewing building “haven’t panned out.”

“We wanted to be in Riverwest,” but the White House is unique, she wrote: “there simply aren’t many spaces like it in the neighborhood, or the city, really.”

Rose is adjusting her business model to better suit the layout and amenities at the White House. Though she originally planned to open House of Bridges, a gathering place, art collective and venue with Mother’s as its culinary arm, her upcoming business will be more “food-centric,” she said.

“House of Bridges will remain a community-involved organization and networking tool, but that’s mostly the projects we engage in at large.”

The restaurant still plans to host shows and events, particularly for celebrations like Pride Month and Halloween. “We don’t want anybody to feel slighted by the change in location … and want to stick to as many of the original concepts as we can plausibly pursue in this one.”

Rose also hopes to create a third space within the building where guests can visit without the expectation of spending money. “We would like to have the building open for people before restaurant service starts, so that you could come in, read a book, hold a meeting,” she said.

Given approval from the Milwaukee Common Council, Mother’s is expected to open Thursday through Monday; hours are still being finalized. The dining room seats up to 75 diners, with room for approximately 30 upstairs and up to 100 outdoors.

The restaurant space is a turn-key setup, with commercial equipment, tables, dishware and more included. The property also includes a parking lot. Allison Meinhardt, who previously ran SAGE, has owned the building since 2019.

In response to the recent changes, Rose has extended her NuMarket campaign to raise money by one week, now continuing through April 24. With a goal of $30,000, the campaign will help cover overhead costs associated with opening the restaurant — including occupancy permits, licensing, inventory and more.

“As ever, we’re looking to make the business team-oriented and driven by collaboration, both internally and externally,” Rose said, noting that she’s eager to join the “really vibrant food scene down in Bay View.”

“It’s just a really exciting time.”

