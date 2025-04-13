The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. City Does Emergency Demolition Of Commercial Building
The city has avoided taking ownership of property for more than a decade.
Apr 9th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Conservatives Call for Changes Following Schimel’s Loss
Activists push for Wisconsin Republican Party Chair Brian Schimming to resign.
Apr 7th, 2025 by Rich Kremer
3. Airport Post Office Moving To New Location
Late-operating post office moving 1.5 miles, off airport property.
Apr 11th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Historic Mitchell Building To Be Converted To Apartments
J. Jeffers plans redevelopment of one of Milwaukee’s most ornate buildings.
Apr 8th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
5. The Lafayette Place Will Not Reopen
Damaged in September crash, the Lower East Side cafe space is now for lease.
Apr 9th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
6. Germantown Leader Loses in Landslide After Supporting Housing Development
62% of voters throw out 15-year incumbent who backed new apartment complex.
Apr 7th, 2025 by Nick Rommel
7. MKE County: County Begins Planning for Empty Museum Building
Soref Planetarium will move to future museum.
Apr 8th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
8. City Hall: Plan Commission Backs Carriage Homes, Spikes ‘Missing Middle’ Housing
Proposals differ from mayor’s Growing MKE plan and divide commission members.
Apr 7th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Coffee Makes You Black Closes
Community focused cafe in North Division neighborhood quietly closed last summer.
Apr 8th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
10. MKE County: Big Changes Coming to South Shore Park in 2025
Plus: South Shore Terrace opens for the Season.
Apr 11th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. DNR Now Accepting Applications For Wisconsin Urban Forestry Catastrophic Storm Grants
Applications Due June 2
Apr 4th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
8. Brewers Acquire OF Daz Cameron and Cash from Orioles
Send Left-Handed Pitcher Grant Wolfram to Baltimore
Apr 7th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
10. Milwaukee Bucks Foundation To Host Fifth Annual Community Impact Week Today Through April 11
Week celebrates the Foundation’s impact on the Milwaukee community and features opportunities for fans to bid on exclusive Bucks experiences and items
Apr 7th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks
