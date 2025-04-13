Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Apr 13th, 2025 07:00 am

City Does Emergency Demolition Of Commercial Building

1. City Does Emergency Demolition Of Commercial Building

The city has avoided taking ownership of property for more than a decade.

Apr 9th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Conservatives Call for Changes Following Schimel’s Loss

2. Conservatives Call for Changes Following Schimel’s Loss

Activists push for Wisconsin Republican Party Chair Brian Schimming to resign.

Apr 7th, 2025 by Rich Kremer

Airport Post Office Moving To New Location

3. Airport Post Office Moving To New Location

Late-operating post office moving 1.5 miles, off airport property.

Apr 11th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Historic Mitchell Building To Be Converted To Apartments

4. Historic Mitchell Building To Be Converted To Apartments

J. Jeffers plans redevelopment of one of Milwaukee’s most ornate buildings.

Apr 8th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

The Lafayette Place Will Not Reopen

5. The Lafayette Place Will Not Reopen

Damaged in September crash, the Lower East Side cafe space is now for lease.

Apr 9th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Germantown Leader Loses in Landslide After Supporting Housing Development

6. Germantown Leader Loses in Landslide After Supporting Housing Development

62% of voters throw out 15-year incumbent who backed new apartment complex.

Apr 7th, 2025 by Nick Rommel

MKE County: County Begins Planning for Empty Museum Building

7. MKE County: County Begins Planning for Empty Museum Building

Soref Planetarium will move to future museum.

Apr 8th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

City Hall: Plan Commission Backs Carriage Homes, Spikes ‘Missing Middle’ Housing

8. City Hall: Plan Commission Backs Carriage Homes, Spikes ‘Missing Middle’ Housing

Proposals differ from mayor’s Growing MKE plan and divide commission members.

Apr 7th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Coffee Makes You Black Closes

9. Coffee Makes You Black Closes

Community focused cafe in North Division neighborhood quietly closed last summer.

Apr 8th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Big Changes Coming to South Shore Park in 2025

10. MKE County: Big Changes Coming to South Shore Park in 2025

Plus: South Shore Terrace opens for the Season.

Apr 11th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Chairmen Ron Johnson and Rick Scott Write to Social Security Administration on Steps to Stop Fraud and Protect Benefits for Aging Americans

1. Chairmen Ron Johnson and Rick Scott Write to Social Security Administration on Steps to Stop Fraud and Protect Benefits for Aging Americans

 

Apr 8th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

DNR Now Accepting Applications For Wisconsin Urban Forestry Catastrophic Storm Grants

2. DNR Now Accepting Applications For Wisconsin Urban Forestry Catastrophic Storm Grants

Applications Due June 2

Apr 4th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Sen. Johnson Calls on DOJ, FBI, HHS OIG to Investigate Alleged Mishandling of HHS Official Records

3. Sen. Johnson Calls on DOJ, FBI, HHS OIG to Investigate Alleged Mishandling of HHS Official Records

 

Apr 10th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

PSI Chairman Johnson Requests COVID-19 Vaccine Records and Communications from Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson

4. PSI Chairman Johnson Requests COVID-19 Vaccine Records and Communications from Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson

 

Apr 4th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Senator Baldwin Votes Down Republicans’ Bill to Green Light Cuts to Medicaid, Tax Breaks to the Wealthy

5. Senator Baldwin Votes Down Republicans’ Bill to Green Light Cuts to Medicaid, Tax Breaks to the Wealthy

 

Apr 5th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Moore, Dingell, and McBath Push for Answers on Firing of Federal Employees Focused on Addressing Domestic Violence

6. Moore, Dingell, and McBath Push for Answers on Firing of Federal Employees Focused on Addressing Domestic Violence

 

Apr 4th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Gov. Evers Appoints Brigadier General Matthew Strub to Lead the Wisconsin National Guard

7. Gov. Evers Appoints Brigadier General Matthew Strub to Lead the Wisconsin National Guard

 

Apr 8th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Brewers Acquire OF Daz Cameron and Cash from Orioles

8. Brewers Acquire OF Daz Cameron and Cash from Orioles

Send Left-Handed Pitcher Grant Wolfram to Baltimore

Apr 7th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Sens. Johnson, Grassley Demand Key Communications and Records Relating to FBI’s Handling of Hunter Biden’s Laptop

9. Sens. Johnson, Grassley Demand Key Communications and Records Relating to FBI’s Handling of Hunter Biden’s Laptop

 

Apr 10th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Milwaukee Bucks Foundation To Host Fifth Annual Community Impact Week Today Through April 11

10. Milwaukee Bucks Foundation To Host Fifth Annual Community Impact Week Today Through April 11

Week celebrates the Foundation’s impact on the Milwaukee community and features opportunities for fans to bid on exclusive Bucks experiences and items

Apr 7th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

