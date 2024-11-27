Late-Night Pizza Spot For Lincoln Village

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Bennet’s Pizza, a new restaurant proposed for Lincoln Village, could soon bring a slice of Italy to a neighborhood already known for its diverse dining options.

Joseline Munoz plans to open the pizza joint at 2107 S. 6th St., in the space that once housed Mercado Neza, a casual Mexican restaurant.

The proposed business would add to the growing variety of international cuisine in the area, which already features restaurants offering Serbian, Malaysian, Mexican, Salvadoran, American, and fusion fare.

Munoz cites “many years” of industry experience on her license application, and the new venture aligns closely with her background. She previously operated Wisconsin Pizza Authority, which had locations on Milwaukee’s East Side and in West Allis, though both have since closed.

The 872-square-foot restaurant is primarily focused on kitchen space, with a small public-facing lobby where guests can place orders at the counter. Bennet’s Pizza will offer carryout and delivery only, with no accommodations for dine-in service, according to the license application.

Though originally scheduled to open Nov. 21, the restaurant is still awaiting its license. A sign permit for the building was issued in late November, and in recent months, its exterior was refreshed with a coat of bright-red paint. No further construction is planned at this time.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Juan Sanchez owns the two-story building, which was originally constructed in 1908. Previous tenants have included an Italian market, Morelia’s, and various corner store iterations.

A license application for Bennet’s Pizza is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the restaurant plans to open daily at 11 a.m., with hours extending late into the night—until 2 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends.

Bennet’s won’t be the only pizza restaurant in the neighborhood. The similarly named Benny’s Pizza operates at 1102 W. Lincoln Ave., on the opposite side of Kosciuszko Park.

Munoz could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.