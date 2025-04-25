Judge Hannah Dugan Arrested By FBI

Dugan was being investigated for alleged role in helping individual avoid ICE agents.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested Friday morning in the area of the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Dugan was under investigation for allegedly aiding an undocumented immigrant avoid arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

She was charged with one count of obstruction and one count of concealing an individual to prevent their arrest. The first charge carries a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment and a $100,000 fine. The second charge carries a penalty of up to 5 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

The news was confirmed by FBI Director Kash Patel in an X post. Shortly after this article was published, Patel’s post appeared to be deleted.

“We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest,” said Patel. “Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshal’s Service confirmed that the arrest happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. and did not take place in her courtroom.

Dugan was arraigned Friday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen C. Dries and represented by attorney Craig Mastantuono.

Mastantuono protested her arrest, according to federal court records. She was released following her arraignment. The case will be presented to a grand jury at a later date. Under the U.S. Constitution, a person cannot be made to stand trial in federal court for a crime until a panel of citizens finds probable cause for the charges.

She left the U.S. Courthouse with Mastantuono after the hearing.

Dugan’s arrest comes as ICE has arrested multiple individuals inside the courthouse in recent weeks who were appearing for other matters.

The incident involving Flores Ruiz occurred on April 18. A definitive account of what happened that day has yet to be publicly established, with Dugan telling one reporter via email that “nearly every fact regarding the ‘tips’ in your email is inaccurate.”

Chief Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Carl Ashley wrote an email to judges saying the agents presented a warrant to arrest the individual, but Dugan responded to the email saying this: “As a point of clarification below, a warrant was not presented in the hallway on the 6th floor [where her courtroom is located].”

“I am aware of the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan. Like any individual in this country, I believe she is entitled to due process. We should let the facts come to light and the legal process play out,” said County Executive David Crowley in a statement.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore released a statement expressing alarm about the arrest and condemning President Donald Trump‘s administration for the arrest.

“This Administration’s willingness to weaponize federal law enforcement is shocking and this arrest has all the hallmarks of overreach. Federal law enforcement coming into a community and arresting a judge is a serious matter and would require a high legal bar,” Moore said.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said the arrest threatens the U.S. system of checks and balances and separation of powers. “The President’s administration arresting a sitting judge is a gravely serious and drastic move, and it threatens to breach those very separations of power,” Baldwin said.

Dugan was first elected to a six-year term in 2016 and reelected without opposition in 2022.

Court records show that Dugan has 10 cases scheduled for Friday.

This story is about breaking news and will be updated.

Graham Kilmer contributed to this report.