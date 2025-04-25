Mayor, County Executive React to Judge Dugan’s Arrest

Both call out ICE for disrupting justice system participation by repeatedly arresting people at courthouse.

Milwaukee’s top local elected officials responded to Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan‘s arrest, calling it a political arrest and an attack on the judiciary.

Dugan was arrested Friday morning at the courthouse for allegedly obstructing a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) action at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on April 18.

At a Friday afternoon press conference, County Executive David Crowley said Dugan was arrested on the courthouse grounds by a “large, performative showing of law enforcement officials.”

Crowley, who took questions from reporters at the courthouse, further clarified that there was “a large presence of law enforcement officers” at the federal courthouse for Dugan’s arrest; and questioned whether it was appropriate to arrest her there: “Why didn’t this happen at her home?”

The circuit court judge was charged with obstruction and concealing an individual to prevent their arrest after an ICE removal team, including agents from a handful of other federal agencies, planned to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz outside of Dugan’s courtroom.

Dugan confronted the agents in the hallway and later led Flores-Ruiz and his attorney through a side door in the courtroom, exiting into a public hallway. There, a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agent spotted them and followed them out of the courthouse.

Dugan was arraigned shortly after her arrest in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen C. Dries with representation from attorney Craig Mastantuono, who protested her arrest, according to federal court records. She was released following the arraignment.

Dugan’s arrest appeared to the county executive to be a “direct attack” on the “system of checks and balances and a separation of powers.” Crowley also reiterated concerns about the ICE arrests chilling participation in the judicial system and the Trump administration’s intimidation of judges. In March, the president called for a federal judge to be impeached after disagreeing with the judge’s ruling.

“It’s clear that the FBI is politicizing this situation to make an example of her and others across the country who oppose these attacks on the judicial system and our nation’s immigration laws,” Crowley said. “Now, let’s look no further than FBI Director Kash Patel, who issued a public statement online, which he quickly deleted, making unsubstantiated claims about Judge Dugan’s case before charges were officially filed and she could have her moment in court.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi seemed to confirm Crowley’s analysis, telling Fox News that Dugan’s arrest was “sending a very strong message” to judges across the country who think they are “above the law.” Bondi also said she was briefed on the incident in the Milwaukee County Courthouse the same day it occurred.

“This makes our community less safe, and that’s not a good thing for public safety in Milwaukee or anywhere across our country,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson at a Friday afternoon press conference, where he blasted the Trump administration for its “attempt to showboat,” the arrest.

He further warned that anti-immigrant rhetoric, coupled with a series of recent ICE arrests at the courthouse, could create a chilling effect, disrupting regular proceedings.

“What they’ve done is drive away people from participating in what are legitimate courthouse activities,” said Johnson, pointing to particular consequences for undocumented immigrants.

“They’re not going to participate in court cases if they fear being swept up in immigration enforcement. These folks may be victims, they may be witnesses, civil case participants or people who’ve received parking tickets. These actions right now run completely counterclockwise to what [Trump is] trying to do — what he thinks he’s trying to do — which is make a safer America.”

Speaking to reporters at City Hall, the mayor declined to comment on Dugan’s alleged crimes, saying he doesn’t have all the facts. However, he expressed skepticism over the need for detainment. “Judge Dugan is not a flight risk – she’s not someone that’s going to run away.”

Johnson suggested that an indictment and court appearance would be more typical in such a situation.

“I want to hold folks accountable in our judicial system, but the actions of this administration are driving people away from doing just that,” Johnson said. “And that’s not good for public safety in Milwaukee.”

Dugan’s arrest is unprecedented, according to Johnson, who said he’s unaware of any other judges being detained inside the courthouse. He also expressed concern that the move could set a dangerous precedent.

“If a judge is arrested in the courthouse, just imagine the chilling effect that it sends to other folks,” he said. “This isn’t gonna make our community safer at all.”

As the situation continues to develop, Johnson said he’ll continue to communicate with other elected and court officials including Chief Judge Carl Ashley and Congresswoman Gwen Moore.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation and raise our voices to what is going on here.”