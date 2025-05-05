Judge Monica Isham Condemned For Concerns About Dugan’s Arrest

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sawyer County Circuit Judge Monica Isham drew rebukes from Republican elected officials and conservative media outlets after she reportedly expressed concerns for her safety in court after the April 25 arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan.

The Examiner has not been able to confirm the authenticity of the email, but WISN News, the ABC affiliate in Milwaukee, reported that two Wisconsin judges confirmed to the station that they had received it from Isham. In the email, Isham allegedly said she would refuse to appear in court unless she received “guidance” and “support” concerning the presence and permissible activities of ICE agents.

Over the weekend of April 26-27, right-wing media outlets obtained and shared the email they claimed Isham sent to other judges.

On Monday and Tuesday Isham appeared in court via Zoom.

There is also added security in the court, and a Sawyer County Deputy told the Wisconsin Examiner there had been a threat to a judge.

Isham was elected in November 2023 to the newly created Branch 2 court in an uncontested race. She is a member of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and is the first female and first Native American judge in Sawyer County and only the second Native American circuit court judge in Wisconsin.

In the email, Isham reportedly noted she had sworn an oath of support to the U.S. and the Wisconsin constitutions. She also reportedly added that Judge Dugan was standing by her oath of office when she confronted ICE officers who came to her courtroom in Milwaukee and escorted the defendant they’d come to arrest out a side door.

“Yesterday, Judge Hannah Dugan of Milwaukee County stood on her Oath in the very building she swore to uphold it and she was arrested and charged with felonies for it. Enough is enough,” the email message said.

“I have no intention of allowing anyone to be taken out of my courtroom by ICE and sent to a concentration camp, especially without due process as BOTH of the constitutions we swore to support requires. Should I start raising ball money?”

Criticism of Isham

Isham’s reported threat to not hold court out of concern about interactions with ICE agents drew criticism from three northern Wisconsin Republican legislators who represent Sawyer County.

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany said Isham should resign.

“Monica Isham is choosing to protect illegal aliens over the law,” Tiffany wrote on X. “She should resign or be removed.”

State Sen. Romaine Quinn and state Rep. Chanz Green, issued a joint statement: “Wisconsin’s Code of Judicial Conduct requires a judge to uphold the integrity of the judiciary. It further states that ‘a judge shall respect and comply with the law and shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.’

“Judge Isham’s threat to close court certainly does not promote public confidence in our court system or uphold the integrity of her position as a public official in this state. It is a disservice to the residents of Sawyer County.”

In their joint statement, Quinn and Green note that there had been an intensive effort to expand Sawyer County’s court to the second branch, which was officially recognized in 2023, and they go on to say that if Isham will not exercise her duties, then she should resign.

The Republican Party chair for the 7th CD, Jim Miller, who is also the president of the Hayward City Council, said he has empathy for Judge Isham for saying in the email that she had faced racism in her courtroom.

“That’s sad that she’s had to face that,” said Miller. “If that were my court and I faced racism, I would have held those people in contempt of court.”

However, Miller said that Isham’s threat not to hold court was drawing the ire of many people he had talked to.

“That does not sit well with people because they expect her to be a public servant,” said Miller. “If she is going to get a paycheck, she should come in and do her job. You can’t just boycott working as a public servant. It doesn’t work that way.”

Isham has so far continued to hold court via Zoom.

Miller is also critical of Isham reportedly mentioning those detained by ICE would be sent to a “concentration camp.”

“My recommendation would be for her to at least clarify or maybe apologize for that statement, because that’s a stretch beyond stretch,” said Miller. “People like to throw out the Nazi references on both sides of the aisle, and it really muddies the argument of what’s going on.”

He added, “I think her emotions got the best of her, but I think people have real questions about her ability to make sure that justice is blind at this point, and that’s the biggest concern.”

Support for Isham

On Thursday, May 1, there was a large demonstration at the corners of state highways 27 and 63 in the city of Hayward with many people holding signs supporting Isham.

At 2 p.m. approximately 80 demonstrators left the corner by the state highways and walked two blocks by the Sawyer County Courthouse, and they were joined at the courthouse by over 20 students from Lac Courte Oreilles K-12 school who said they came out to support Isham, a fellow tribal member.

“I’m here to fight for Judge Isham and what we stand for, and I find it inspiring to be here,” said Ashland Demonie, 14.

However, Denomie was also appalled to see some adults driving by swearing at the students and giving the youngsters the middle finger.

“It bothers me because we are just children here fighting for our rights and fighting for who we are, and seeing how harsh some adults respond, who should be more mature, is troubling,” she said.

Ode’iminke Leach, 15, is also a student who came out to support Isham and advocate for Native Americans.

“I’m out here protesting because I support Judges Isham and Dugan,” said Elizabeth Riley of Hayward, a Democrat who has run twice for the 74th Assembly District.

Riley said she feared that under President Donald Trump, the U.S. would not follow the rule of law but become more like a developing nation where authority is in the hands of a powerful individual rather than the written law and guaranteed rights.

Mary Vintcenda of the village of Exeland said she was at the demonstration to support Isham and the rule of law.

“I support Judge Isham because she is standing up for the rule of law,” said Vintcenda, who was joined at the demonstration with her brother, Tom, who was also holding a sign. “She’s standing up for what’s right, and I wish others would join us.”

“So we’re out here supporting Judge Monica Isham,” said Paul DeMain, former editor and owner of News from Indian Country and a Native American active in Democratic politics who has run for state Senate.

DeMain said Isham’s email represents concerns that many judges have across Wisconsin after the arrest of Dugan.

“My understanding is the entire state is engaged in a discussion about how to deal with potential ICE raids in the courtroom,” he said.

DeMain said ICE actively pursuing suspects in a court will discourage witnesses from appearing in court if they fear being arrested by ICE.

“Are they going to show up in the courtroom to testify if they think they’re going to get hauled out and deported to El Salvador and put in a concentration camp?” asked DeMain. “These courts need to be safe. They need to be involved with respecting that due process for all U.S. citizens and all people in this country and let the process work it out.”

He added, “I think what’s going on with this administration, showcasing for publicity reasons the arrest of the Milwaukee judge with massive law enforcement officers, cuffing the judge outside in the parking lot, inviting all the right-wing media to take pictures — these are staged events meant to [cause] U.S. citizens to be afraid to speak up, to be afraid to have an oppositional view, to stand up for citizens’ rights in this country.”

Sawyer County judge condemned, praised for alleged response to Judge Dugan’s arrest in Milwaukee was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.