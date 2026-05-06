Landmark Live Now 100% Union Represented

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All workers at Milwaukee’s newest downtown music venue now have union representation.

More than 200 workers at Landmark Credit Union Live won union recognition Wednesday from Live Nation, the entertainment corporation that owns the venue, and its local subsidiary, Madison-based FPC Live. The $70 million venue was developed by Live Nation and FPC Live at 1051 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. on the former Bradley Center site. It opened in February 2026.

The venue workers organized with the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH), which already represents 81 employees working for Levy Restaurants in the venue’s hospitality operation.

More than 80% of workers in sales, box office, cleaning, operations, runner, security and admissions jobs earned union recognition through a neutral card count in lieu of a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) union election. MASH previously negotiated a neutrality and card check agreement with Live Nation and FPC Live. MASH used the same agreement to organize workers at Fiserv Forum.

“It’s critical to have a union in an economy where it’s become nearly impossible to make ends meet,” said Skylar Majerus, a venue operations worker and union activist. “The way for workers like us to secure livable wages, rights on the job and dignity in our workplaces is by coming together in a union so we have the power together to win them in a contract.”

Alongside MASH-represented workers at the new venue, stagehands and technical staff are represented by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). Following Wednesday’s card count, all non-management staff at the venue are represented by a union.

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“When service and hospitality workers have a free and fair process to organize, they overwhelmingly choose to form and join unions,” said Peter Rickman, MASH president and business manager.

MASH now represents approximately 1,200 service and hospitality workers in the Milwaukee area. The union is currently working through difficult negotiations with the private equity-backed owner of Anodyne Coffee, which is reportedly trying to force wage cuts on the local coffee chain’s staff after they organized last year. The union also tried to represent workers at The Trade Hotel, who faced a blistering union-busting campaign from the hotel owner NCG Hospitality.

“As the cost of living crisis continues unabated and working people confront decades of wages falling behind because of a lack of bargaining power, the service and hospitality working class needs unions more than ever – and overwhelmingly support building strong, active unions in their workplaces,” Rickman said. “Landmark Live workers confirmed with their overwhelming, supermajority support for forming a union and joining MASH that the service and hospitality working class wants unions and is ready to organize to get a voice and seat at the table they need and the contract they deserve.”

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