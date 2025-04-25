Wisconsin High Schoolers Will Be Able To Make Money From Sponsorships

WIAA votes to allow student athletes to ink NIL deals.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association voted Friday to allow high school student athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

WIAA rejected a much deliberated NIL proposal last April. But during its annual meeting of athletic directors Friday, the group changed course and approved the rule change 293-108, joining a growing national movement.

At least 40 states including Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa allow high school athletes to participate in NIL deals.

The policies allow high school athletes to sign endorsement deals or make money from promoting products.

Wisconsin’s policy restricts student athletes from participating in NIL deals associated with a student’s school team, school, conference or the WIAA.

Students also cannot wear their school team’s uniform in any endorsement deal or use the marks and logos of their school, conference or the WIAA.

Under the rule change, NIL activities can’t interfere with a student’s academics, and students cannot miss practices, competitions or other team obligations to participate in NIL opportunities.

Students are also barred from hiring an agent, and schools and their employees cannot help facilitate NIL deals for their student athletes.

In November, WIAA partnered with Influential Athlete, a Milwaukee-based company focused on educating high school athletes on how to best use their name, image and likeness in both high school and beyond.

At the time, WIAA Executive Director Stephanie Grady said Influential Athlete could help the organization navigate the NIL landscape.

On Friday, Grady called the decision a “historic and exciting moment” for high school sports in Wisconsin.

Student athletes in the state will officially be able to begin monetizing their NIL deals at the end of May.

“Together, we are paving the way for student-athletes in Wisconsin to not only seize the opportunity NIL now offers—but to do so safely, compliantly, and successfully,” Grady said in a statement. “This is just the beginning, and we are proud to stand alongside you in this new chapter.”

WIAA votes to let high school athletes profit from their name, image and likeness was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.