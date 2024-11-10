The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Alderman Jonathan Brostoff Has Died

Brostoff, 41, was a passionate advocate for Milwaukee and a proud husband and father.

Nov 4th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Understanding the Loss of Jonathan Brostoff

He was someone who considered suicide as a teen and knew how important the issue was.

Nov 5th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Molson Coors Closing Milwaukee’s 10th Street Brewery

Company also closing Leinenkugel’s historic Chippewa Falls brewery.

Nov 7th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

New Tavern Opens in Walker’s Point

Pomeroy, from Draft & Vessel owner Nathaniel Davauer, offers large tap list and draft cocktails.

Nov 5th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Op Ed: Let’s Talk Honestly About Suicide

More than 50% are committed with guns. As a teen I could have been one of those statistics.

Oct 23rd, 2019 by Rep. Jonathan Brostoff

With Milwaukee Absentees, Baldwin Narrowly Edges Hovde

Race appears headed for a potential recount.

Nov 6th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Kinship Plans Food Center, Community Hub at Holton and Locust

Organization intends to relocate to new facility on Housing Authority’s property.

Nov 7th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Without Gerrymander, Democrats Flip 14 Legislative Seats

The Democratic gains in a strong Republican year set up a chance for them to win majorities in 2026.

Nov 8th, 2024 by Jack Kelly, Hallie Claflin and Matthew DeFour

Vining Win Reduces Republican Majority in Assembly

Robyn Vining defeats Tom Michalski in newly remapped district.

Nov 6th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

The Daily Bird Returns

Just two days after an indefinite closure, the Riverwest coffee shop will reopen Thursday.

Nov 6th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Duey Stroebel’s Statement on Disappointing Election Results

Nov 6th, 2024 by State Sen. Duey Stroebel

Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2024-25 Season

Tipoff Week begins Sunday ahead of the Bucks’ season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 23

Oct 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks

Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade

Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care

Sep 29th, 2016 by Wisconsin State Senate Democratic Committee

Supervisor Wasserman Statement on the Passing of Ald. Jonathan Brostoff

Nov 6th, 2024 by Sup. Sheldon Wasserman

Gov. Evers Releases Statement on Passing of Milwaukee Ald. and Former State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff

Nov 4th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Statement on the passing of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff

From Common Council Members: José G. Pérez, Andrea M. Pratt, Mark Chambers, Jr., Robert J. Bauman, Lamont Westmoreland, Milele A. Coggs, DiAndre Jackson, JoCasta Zamarripa, Larresa Taylor, Sharlen P. Moore, Peter Burgelis, Scott Spiker, Marina Dimitrijevic, Russell W. Stamper, II

Nov 4th, 2024 by Milwaukee Common Council

Statement on the passing of Alderman Terry L. Witkowski

Alderman Scott Spiker November 5, 2024

Nov 5th, 2024 by Ald. Scott Spiker

Mary Ellen Stanek Award for Diversity in Corporate Governance Announces 2024 Award Recipients

Ray Manista, Northwestern Mutual, honored with award

Oct 29th, 2024 by Greater Milwaukee Committee

Statement of Governor Tony Evers on the November Election Results

Nov 7th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Statement on the Passing of Jonathan Brostoff

Nov 4th, 2024 by Milwaukee Jewish Federation

