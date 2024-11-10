The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Alderman Jonathan Brostoff Has Died
Brostoff, 41, was a passionate advocate for Milwaukee and a proud husband and father.
Nov 4th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Murphy’s Law: Understanding the Loss of Jonathan Brostoff
He was someone who considered suicide as a teen and knew how important the issue was.
Nov 5th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
3. Molson Coors Closing Milwaukee’s 10th Street Brewery
Company also closing Leinenkugel’s historic Chippewa Falls brewery.
Nov 7th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. New Tavern Opens in Walker’s Point
Pomeroy, from Draft & Vessel owner Nathaniel Davauer, offers large tap list and draft cocktails.
Nov 5th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
5. Op Ed: Let’s Talk Honestly About Suicide
More than 50% are committed with guns. As a teen I could have been one of those statistics.
Oct 23rd, 2019 by Rep. Jonathan Brostoff
6. With Milwaukee Absentees, Baldwin Narrowly Edges Hovde
Race appears headed for a potential recount.
Nov 6th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Kinship Plans Food Center, Community Hub at Holton and Locust
Organization intends to relocate to new facility on Housing Authority’s property.
Nov 7th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Without Gerrymander, Democrats Flip 14 Legislative Seats
The Democratic gains in a strong Republican year set up a chance for them to win majorities in 2026.
Nov 8th, 2024 by Jack Kelly, Hallie Claflin and Matthew DeFour
9. Vining Win Reduces Republican Majority in Assembly
Robyn Vining defeats Tom Michalski in newly remapped district.
Nov 6th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
10. The Daily Bird Returns
Just two days after an indefinite closure, the Riverwest coffee shop will reopen Thursday.
Nov 6th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Duey Stroebel’s Statement on Disappointing Election Results
Nov 6th, 2024 by State Sen. Duey Stroebel
2. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2024-25 Season
Tipoff Week begins Sunday ahead of the Bucks’ season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 23
Oct 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks
3. Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade
Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care
Sep 29th, 2016 by Wisconsin State Senate Democratic Committee
6. Statement on the passing of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff
From Common Council Members: José G. Pérez, Andrea M. Pratt, Mark Chambers, Jr., Robert J. Bauman, Lamont Westmoreland, Milele A. Coggs, DiAndre Jackson, JoCasta Zamarripa, Larresa Taylor, Sharlen P. Moore, Peter Burgelis, Scott Spiker, Marina Dimitrijevic, Russell W. Stamper, II
Nov 4th, 2024 by Milwaukee Common Council
7. Statement on the passing of Alderman Terry L. Witkowski
Alderman Scott Spiker November 5, 2024
Nov 5th, 2024 by Ald. Scott Spiker
8. Mary Ellen Stanek Award for Diversity in Corporate Governance Announces 2024 Award Recipients
Ray Manista, Northwestern Mutual, honored with award
Oct 29th, 2024 by Greater Milwaukee Committee
9. Statement of Governor Tony Evers on the November Election Results
Nov 7th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
10. Statement on the Passing of Jonathan Brostoff
Nov 4th, 2024 by Milwaukee Jewish Federation