New Tavern Opens in Walker’s Point

A new bar from the owner of Draft & Vessel quietly opened in Walker’s Point last week. The establishment, called Pomeroy, may be a new addition to Milwaukee’s tavern scene, but it salutes the old guard.

Billed as “a history bar with antique Milwaukee vibes,” Pomeroy, 723 S. 2nd St., is outfitted with weathered wood, salvaged windows and other on-theme decor. But it does more than just look the part.

“I wanted to lean more into the original founding history of Milwaukee,” said owner Nathaniel Davauer, noting that he took inspiration from the city’s past, as well as a sense of connection to one of its co-founders, Solomon Juneau.

“[Pomeroy] is my great-grandparents’ name,” he said, noting that his ancestors, like Juneau, were of French descent, but came to Milwaukee via Canada, where they made their living through fur trapping.

“So a personal connection to the founding story of the city,” he said. “And even though it’s George Walker‘s neighborhood, I still wanted to make that connection.”

Pomeroy, which was first proposed in early 2024, began its soft opening in late October. Davauer said the tavern has enjoyed “a couple real good days” and “very positive reactions” from its early visitors. A grand opening event will be announced at a later date.

Like Davauer’s existing businesses, including two locations of Draft & Vessel and the nearby Giving Tree Garage, Pomeroy specializes in craft and imported beers, as well as draft cocktails.

A recent tap list includes picks from Great Lakes Brewing Company, Eagle Park Brewing Company, Raised Grain Brewing Company, Odyssea Sangria, YOUNGBLOOD BEER, Sierra Nevada, BlackStack Brewing and more.

The tavern has no plans to serve food, but welcomes carry-ins and is conveniently located within walking distance of several restaurants including Cielito Lindo, Cute Robot Japanese Kitchen, Fixture Pizza Pub, Cafe India and others.

It’s been an eventful year for Davauer, who opened Giving Tree Garage at 902 S. 2nd St. in June. The seasonal beer garden doubles as a showroom for Davauer’s collection of vintage tap trucks.

He’s also been making headway on an upcoming cafe, which is set to open in 2025 at Vel R. Phillips Plaza, 401 W. Wisconsin Ave. The business will resemble Draft & Vessel, Davauer told Urban Milwaukee in May, but would showcase additional options, with possibilities including coffee, beer, burgers, pretzels, soup and ice cream.

Pomeroy remains in its soft opening phase, with updates regularly posted to social media.

