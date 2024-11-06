Graham Kilmer

Vining Win Reduces Republican Majority in Assembly

Robyn Vining defeats Tom Michalski in newly remapped district.

By - Nov 6th, 2024 05:28 am
Robyn Vining. Photo courtesy of the Office of Representative Robyn Vining.

State Rep. Robyn Vining (D-Wauwatosa) defeated State Rep. Tom Michalski (R-Elm Grove) by a wide margin in Assembly District 13, according to unofficial results posted by Milwaukee County.

Following redistricting in 2023, both state representatives found themselves drawn into the new District 13. The district covers parts of Wauwatosa, Elm Grove and Brookfield. It was expected to be a close race and one Democrats could pick up thanks to the new maps.

The district was being closely watched for its ability to help change the political balance of the state Legislature, which is currently controlled by Republicans with 64 seats to Democrats’ 34. With some election results still outstanding, the Democrats had already won 40 seats in the Assembly when all the votes in District 13 were reported.

Republicans were expected to hold onto control of the Assembly, but by a small margin.

Vining first ran for office in 2018, flipping a district that was previously held by Republican Dale Kooyenga, who did not seek re-election in order to run for state senate. Vining defeated Republican Matt Adamczyk in that election.

Michalski is a retired IT professional, a volunteer firefighter with the Elm Grove Fire Department and a member of the Waukesha County Technical College Board.

